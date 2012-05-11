TEXT-S&P revises PSS World Medical outlook

Overview
-- U.S. medical products distributor PSS World Medical plans to
divest its skilled nursing and specialty dental supply businesses, which account
for about one-quarter of its revenues.
-- The company hopes to build on its niche position in the relatively
stable medical products distribution field through acquisitions to expand its
reach to integrated health systems and community health centers.
-- The loss of earnings from the divested assets, the uncertainty around
timing and extent of the proceeds from their sale, and interim funding
requirements of acquisitions could increase leverage and weaken liquidity.
-- We are revising the ratings outlook to negative from stable,
reflecting increased financial risk during this transition, and affirming our
'BB+' corporate credit and other ratings.
Rating Action
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook
on Jacksonville, Fla.-based medical products distributor PSS World Medical
Inc. to negative from stable, on the company's plans to divest its skilled
nursing and specialty dental supply businesses (about one-quarter of its
revenues).
We affirmed our ratings on the company, including our 'BB+' corporate credit
rating. We also affirmed our 'BB-' rating on the company's $250 million senior
unsecured notes and $230 million senior unsecured convertible notes. The '6'
recovery rating on the notes, indicating our expectation for negligible (0% to
10%) recovery in the event of default, remains unchanged. The strategic shift
does not change our view of the company's business risk profile as "fair."
However, the loss of earnings from divested assets, the timing and amount of
proceeds from their sale, and redeployment of the funds are variables that
increase the possibility that adjusted debt to EBITDA might be sustained above
3x, which would be beyond our guideline for an "intermediate" financial risk
profile.
Rationale
Our rating on PSS is based on its fair business risk profile and intermediate
financial risk profile. With a well-established niche position in the
relatively stable medical products distribution industry, and aided by
acquisitions, PSS' revenues in fiscal 2012 were up about 3%, despite the
still-weak economy and a comparably weak flu season. EBITDA margins (including
our usual adjustments) were slightly down to 8.6%, from 8.9% in fiscal 2011
given weakness in the elder care business. Before the just-announced strategic
decision to jettison this business, our base-case forecast for fiscal 2013 was
for better than mid-single-digit revenue growth and flat margins. This was
predicated on tuck-in acquisition activity and the increased penetration of
higher profit private-label goods. Headwinds in our expectation included the
cost to expand the sales force and pricing pressure from customers, particular
in the elder care segment. Our core assumptions remain intact, but divesting
the elder care business will scale down the business and reduce that segment's
dampening effect on profitability. Still, we expect margins to be relatively
flat, because there will be costs associated with the adjustment in the
business model. Our new assumption that debt to EBITDA will approximate 3.0x
replaces our earlier forecast that leverage would be closer to 2.5x.
The fair business risk profile reflects PSS' leading position in its niche
markets, and its significant supplier and client diversity. PSS distributes
medical products and equipment to alternative-site health care providers,
including some 160,000 different products to 217,000 physician offices in the
U.S. However, the business risk profile also reflects exposure to continued
weakness in physician office visits, and more pronounced pressure on nursing
home clients coping with Medicare reimbursement cuts.
PSS' plan to limit elder care exposure and focus on expanding its physician
in-office dispensing, home health, and laboratory products activities does not
affect our assessment of its business risk profile. The potential for a loss
in purchasing leverage is offset by an enhanced growth opportunity. Divesting
the skilled nursing and specialty dental supply businesses in the next six
months could eliminate $500 million in revenues (about one-quarter of its
current total) and $35 million in EBITDA (about 20%). Despite the contracting
revenue base, we expect PSS to retain its well-established, niche position in
the physician supply field and supplement it with an expanded reach to
integrated health systems and community health centers. We expect acquisitions
to help this strategy, in line with PSS' announcement that it will acquire two
laboratory service companies and one physician office dispensing company,
adding approximately $120 million to annual revenues.
The intermediate financial risk profile for PSS is based on credit measures
that over the past several years have averaged at the stronger end of our
guidelines for debt to EBITDA (2x-3x) and funds from operation (FFO) to debt
(30%-45%). At the end of calendar 2011, debt to EBITDA was 2.2x, and FFO to
debt was 37%. A February 2012 prefunding weakened those metrics to about 3x
and 27%, respectively, while increasing the cash balance. The uncertain timing
of the divestitures and the pace of acquisitions will have a highly variable
effect upon revenues, profitability and cash flow. Still, our base-case
expectation is for annualized debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt of approximately
3x and 30%, respectively.
Liquidity
We view PSS' liquidity as "strong" (as defined in our criteria), with sources
of cash that will exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12-24 months.
Relevant aspects of PSS' liquidity include:
-- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.5x or more.
-- Sources of liquidity include cash and cash equivalents of roughly $160
million; free operating cash flow for fiscal 2013 should be at least $50
million, given approximately $25 million of capital expenditures.
-- Availability under the $300 million revolving credit facility is based
on inventory and receivables balances and so is not subject to traditional
financial covenants.
-- PSS has no significant debt maturities until its $230 million of
senior convertible notes mature on Aug. 1, 2014.
-- We expect PSS' credit facility and cash flow to provide enough
flexibility to fund working capital expansion, small acquisitions, and modest
share repurchases. It repurchased $140 million of common stock in fiscal 2012.
-- During the asset redeployment in the year ahead, we assume there will
be minimal share repurchases, and that declines in liquidity tied to
acquisitions will be offset with funds from asset sales.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery
report on PSS World Medical Inc., published Feb. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook on PSS reflects our belief that the loss of
earnings from the divested assets, the realization of the proceeds from their
sale, and interim contribution and funding requirements of acquisitions could
contribute to debt to EBITDA of about 3x, and FFO/EBITDA of approximately 30%.
However, we could lower the ratings if these credit metrics are weaker than
expected, suggesting a revision in our assessment of the financial risk
profile to "significant." This could occur if growth of the newer activities
fails to quickly replace business lost with the dispositions, or if PSS uses
the proceeds for shareholder-friendly actions such as large share repurchases.
Within the next year, if we are convinced that there is a reasonably early
prospect that PSS can sustain debt to EBITDA of below 3x, and FFO to debt of
at least 30%, we could revise the outlook to stable. This would likely
accompany the sale of assets at attractive multiples on a timely basis, and
the pursuit of modest-sized acquisitions at a measured pace.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
PSS World Medical Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/-- BB+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
PSS World Medical Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB-
Recovery Rating 6