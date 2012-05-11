TEXT-S&P rates VWR Funding proposed debt

Overview -- U.S. laboratory products distributor VWR Funding is amending and extending portions of its senior secured revolving credit facility and term loan. -- We are assigning our 'B+' and '2' senior secured debt and recovery ratings to the proposed amended and extended revolver maturing 2016 and term loan maturing 2017; all existing ratings are unchanged. -- We believe any increase in interest costs will not be significant enough to alter our view of VWR's liquidity or financial risk profile, while the maturity extension will alleviate some of the refinancing risk looming in 2014. -- Our stable rating outlook on VWR reflects our expectations for consistent or improving liquidity, moderating sales growth, modest margin improvement, and nominal improvement in substantial debt leverage. Rating Action On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' rating to Radnor, Pa.-based laboratory products distributor VWR Funding Inc.'s amended and extended portions of its senior secured revolver maturing in 2016 and term loan maturing in 2017. We also assigned our '2' recovery rating to the debt, indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default. The 'B+' rating on the facility is one notch higher than our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company, in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '2'. Our 'B+' issue-level and '2' recovery ratings on the unextended portions of the senior secured revolver and term loan remain unchanged. All other ratings remain unchanged and the outlook remains stable. The amount and interest rate on the amended and extended portion of the credit facilities will be determined by market conditions. We expect the transaction to be debt neutral and have assumed that any increase in interest rates will not be significant enough to negatively alter our view of the company's liquidity or financial risk profile. The maturity extensions will also alleviate some of the company's refinancing risk in 2014. Rationale The ratings on VWR overwhelmingly reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile because of an exceptionally heavy leveraged buyout (LBO)-related debt burden, and exposure to the improving, but still weak, global economy. Madison Dearborn Partners LLC (MDP) acquired VWR in 2007, markedly increasing debt and debt-like obligations. Given nearly $3 billion of debt, $120 million of operating lease obligations, and viewing MDP's preferred investment as debt, adjusted debt is about $5.1 billion. This level of adjusted debt is unlikely to change over the next few years, as Standard & Poor's expects accretion of the pay-in-kind (PIK) preferred stock will offset scheduled bank loan amortizations. We view the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" despite its narrow business focus. We project only modest leverage improvement, with adjusted debt to EBITDA remaining over 11x in 2012 and 2013. We can reasonably expect some modest improvements in EBITDA, given VWR's solid business position and operating efficiency efforts. As of Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 12.6x, down from a peak in March 2008 of 15.4x. We now believe that VWR may underperform our 2012 revenue expectations for high-single-digit growth, which we published in November 2011. The company's revenue in the March 2012 quarter was 4%, and we now expect moderate 2012 growth because of slow R&D spending growth by large pharmaceutical customers (low-single-digit growth), as well as budget uncertainties for its industry (mid-single-digit growth) and government (low-single-digit declines) customers. Our growth expectations for VWR are still well above our expectations for about 2% U.S. GDP growth in 2012. We project modest margin improvements in 2012 and 2013. EBITDA margins were essentially flat in 2011 (9.8% margin) after gains through cost controls and pricing increases in 2010 (10.0%) and 2009 (9.5%). VWR management took several opportunities to improve margins, including eliminating near-duplicate product offerings, improved pricing discipline, increasing the proportion of private-label goods sold, and moving back-office operations off shore. We believe that the integration of acquisitions and growth in higher margin private-label goods will drive future margin improvements. VWR's business risk profile remains satisfactory. It is the second-largest distributor of products to the global research laboratory market, playing a critical role in the market's efficient operation. The combination of the company's scale and its long-term customer relationships poses very high barriers to competitor entry. Consumables, which provide a recurring revenue stream, account for roughly 75% of sales. However, we believe VWR is somewhat narrowly focused as a distributor of laboratory products. Liquidity We view VWR's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash that will exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next 12-24 months. Relevant aspects of VWR's liquidity are: -- Sources of liquidity should exceed uses by 1.2x or more. -- Sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012, included cash and cash equivalents of $143 million. -- The company generated $139 million of operating cash flow in 2011. -- We project 2012 operating cash flow of more than $100 million; this amount of cash flow is very small relative to the company's adjusted debt burden. -- We expect the company to maintain significant availability under its existing and extended revolving credit facilities, which we expect to total $250 million. -- VWR had $228 million available for borrowing under its revolver as of March 31, 2012. -- In November 2011, VWR entered into a three-year, $200 million accounts receivables securitization facility, which provides some additional liquidity; however, the company had only $58 million available under the accounts receivable facility as of March 31, 2012. -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of roughly $40 million to $50 million annually. -- The existing credit facility does not contain any financial maintenance covenants. -- The company also had a $246 million compensating balance it used in a global cash-pooling facility. -- We view VWR's liquidity as only adequate given our view of its limited ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events without refinancing. Outlook Our rating outlook on VWR is stable, given our view of operating trends and expectation for very modest improvement in credit measures. Absent a significant reduction in leverage, we do not expect to raise the ratings in the foreseeable future. The ratings assume that VWR will maintain or improve its liquidity over the next 12 months. We could lower our ratings on VWR if operating issues weaken liquidity to a point where a default was more probable within two years due to cash outflows. We believe that this could be caused by an unlikely 10% sales decline and a 100-basis-point reduction in margins. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List VWR Funding Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings VWR Funding Inc. Senior Secured Extended revolving credit facility B+ bank ln due 2016 Recovery Rating 2 Extended term loan B bank ln due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 2