TEXT-Fitch affirms JBS, subsidiaries IDRs at 'BB-'

May 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings for JBS S.A. (JBS), JBS USA, JBS USA Finance and JBS Finance II Ltd., including JBS' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) which was affirmed at 'BB-'. A full list of ratings actions follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch considers net debt-to-operating EBITDA in the 3x range to be the normalized leverage ratio for the 'BB-' rating category for a company with volatile and cyclical operating earnings that are typical for the protein industry. JBS' leverage is currently high for the rating level. The company performed below Fitch's expectations during 2011 due mainly to operating losses at Pilgrim's Pride (PPC), a poultry company in the U.S. of which JBS owns 75.3%. Fitch expects JBS' operating performance and credit statistics to improve significantly in 2012 as a turnaround at PPC should positively affect 2012 results. JBS' credit ratings continue to reflect its strong business profile as the world's largest beef and lamb producer and second largest chicken producer. Further factored into JBS' ratings are the company's geographic and product diversity, which partially mitigates the risks of trade barriers and animal diseases. JBS' risk profile is above average due to cyclical risks associated with the meat business and the company's aggressive attitude toward growth through acquisitions. While its business profile benefits from the improved diversification through past acquisitions, the risk of additional acquisitions in the medium term remains. Key Rating Drivers: The current leverage metrics are high for the rating category; therefore, even a moderate deterioration in the company's various businesses may lead to a negative rating action. A downgrade could also be triggered by the lack of improvement of the company's financial performance, or a large dilutive debt financed acquisition. Continued negative free cash flow (defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) could also result in a negative rating action. Rating improvement is not likely to occur as the company is facing the challenge to increase its cash generation and improve the credit metrics. Poor 2011 Operational Performance; Turnaround Expected in 2012: During 2011, JBS' operational performance was weaker than Fitch's expectations. EBITDA deteriorated to BRL3.1 billion from BRL3.5 billion in 2010, which was contrary to Fitch's expectation that the company's cash generation would expand during the year. As a result, JBS' EBITDA margin declined to 5% in 2011, from 6.4% in 2010. The underperformance was due to the company's poultry businesses in the USA, which was negatively affected by the high cost of grains, excess industry supply, weak demand and the decline in poultry product prices. In addition, in the last quarter of 2011, margins in JBS' U.S. beef business were negatively affected as cattle costs rose faster than beef prices. Together, these two unfavorable developments were sufficient to outweigh the improved performance of JBS' pork business in the U.S. and its beef business in Brazil. Fitch believes that a turnaround in the company's poultry business is underway in 2012. There is industry evidence of a decline in cold storage reserves and supply capacity, and improved pricing. In the first quarter of 2012, PPC reported EBITDA of USD101 million; this compares with a negative EBTIDA of USD 53 million during the same quarter last year. Fitch believes that JBS can achieve a 2012 EBITDA margin in line with its first quarter 2012 level of 5%. JBS' financial performance should improve in 2012 despite likely challenges in the company's U.S. beef division. Cattle supply in certain regions of the U.S. will continue to be depressed in 2012. Additionally, the first quarter of 2012 results will likely be affected by the negative consumer response to lean finely-textured beef (LFTB, commonly known as 'pink slime'). Positively, the discovery of an instance of mad cow disease in California last month has had an immaterial impact on the U.S. beef industry. No export bans were affected by any large importing country or block of countries. In Fitch's opinion, the threat of reduced demand for U.S. beef has been alleviated unless another case is discovered within a short period of time. JBS' consolidated EBITDA and margins are expected to improve during 2012. Furthermore, Fitch's rating incorporates expectations that FCF will be positive in 2012 as the company puts behind restructuring and integration charges and improves profitability. Leveraged Capital Structure: JBS' net leverage is currently high for the rating category at 4.4x as of Dec 31, 2011. However, with the ongoing turnaround, Fitch believes that the company will be able to reduce its net leverage metric to 3.0x by the end of 2012. JBS' capital structure has sharply deteriorated during the last 12 months. Strong working capital needs and below expected cash flow from operations have resulted in rising debt levels. The company's total debt/EBITDA ratio and net debt/EBITDA ratio of 6.1x and 4.4x, respectively, during 2011 compare unfavorably with ratios of 4.5x and 3.3x, in 2010. Liquidity and Debt Amortization Profile Manageable: JBS' continues to present adequate financial flexibility due to its manageable maturity profile and acceptable liquidity. The company has been successful at issuing long-term debt in order to lengthen its debt amortization profile. Liquidity is supported by BRL5.3 billion of cash and marketable securities as of Dec 31, 2011, which almost completely covers BRL5.4 billion of short-term debt (28% of total debt). JBS also has about USD62.2 million available under its new ABL (Asset Based Loan) facility. Fitch expects positive FCF generation in 2012. Refinancing risks are manageable, considering that about 65% of short-term debt corresponds to trade finance lines that support export activity and are secured by and repaid with the export receivables. In terms of funding sources, Fitch also views favorably the company's relationship with BNDES. Fitch affirms the following ratings of JBS and other companies of the group as follows: JBS: --Foreign currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Local currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Notes due 2016 at 'BB-'; --National scale rating at 'A-(bra)'. JBS USA: --Foreign currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Local currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Term Loan B facility due in 2018 at 'BB'. JBS USA Finance, Inc: --Foreign currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Local currency IDR at 'BB-'; JBS USA jointly with JBS USA Finance: --Notes due 2014 at 'BB-'; --Bonds due 2020 at 'BB-'; --Notes due 2021 at 'BB-'. JBS Finance II Ltd: --Foreign currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Local currency IDR at 'BB-'; --Notes due 2018 at 'BB-'.