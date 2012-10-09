版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Resolute Forest Products debt ratings

Overview
     -- We are raising our issue-level rating on Montreal-based Resolute 
Forest Products Inc.'s US$850 million senior secured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-', 
and revising our recovery rating on the debt to '2' from '3'.
     -- We base the revision to the recovery rating on the company's lower 
debt levels due to recent voluntary debt repayments from internally generated 
cash flows.
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate 
credit rating on the company.
     -- The stable outlook on Resolute reflects our view that, despite lower 
demand for commercial printing papers, prices should remain stable in the near 
term and the company will continue to generate positive free cash flows driven 
by operating efficiencies.

Rating Action
On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issue-level 
rating on Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products Inc.'s US$850 million senior 
secured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's revised 
its recovery rating on the debt to '2' from '3'. A '2' recovery rating 
reflects our expectations of a substantial (70%-90%) recovery in a default 
scenario. 

We base the revision to the recovery rating on the enhanced recovery prospects 
following the announcement of another voluntary debt repayment (US$85 million) 
toward the company's 10.25% senior secured notes funded from internally 
generated cash flows.

At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate 
credit rating on the company. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on Resolute reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's 
weak business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. Resolute 
maintains strong market positions in the North American newsprint, and 
uncoated and coated papers sectors; a considerably improved cost structure; 
capital expenditure projects to expand its current portfolio of cogeneration 
assets; and significantly lower debt levels and fixed charges after emerging 
from bankruptcy. These strengths are somewhat offset, in our opinion, by the 
continuing declining demand in North America for the company's paper products, 
the inherent volatility in pulp and paper prices, a growing underfunded 
pension obligation, and Resolute's exposure to the cyclical U.S. housing 
construction market through its wood products business. 

Resolute is North America's largest newsprint producer, with about 3 million 
metric tons of operating capacity. The company also produces a wide range of 
commercial printing and packaging papers, market pulp, and wood products. It 
operates 21 pulp and paper mills and 22 wood products facilities in the U.S., 
Canada, and South Korea.

Standard & Poor's considers Resolute's business risk profile as weak because 
of the company's large exposure to newsprint and uncoated paper markets, and 
pulp production subsequent to its Fibrek Inc. (not rated) acquisition. 
Resolute is the largest global newsprint producer by capacity, with 
approximately 39% of North America capacity. However, despite its strong 
market position and large economies of scale, the company's core newsprint 
business is in secular decline in North America, with an annual decline in 
demand forecast at 4% in 2012. We expect future newsprint demand to fall 4%-5% 
annually. Newsprint consumption has dropped by almost 50% since 2006, with 
producers continually closing mills to adapt to shrinking demand. We believe 
that Resolute's coated and uncoated paper businesses will also continue to 
face weak demand, with declines in uncoated mechanical papers about 11% in 
2012 and coated mechanical demand falling 4%. Waning demand is a result of 
weak U.S. print advertisements and electronic substitution. Furthermore, 
Resolute is exposed to the volatile pulp market, particularly after its recent 
acquisition of Fibrek. Pulp prices have remained low throughout 2012 despite 
strong global demand. We expect recovery in pulp prices in the medium term, 
contingent on the general economic recovery of western Europe, the largest 
consumer of market pulp. Resolute's wood products business has performed 
better than last year, following a substantial recovery in U.S. housing 
construction markets this year. We expect housing starts of about 760,000 in 
2012, a 25% increase compared with 2011, and expect starts of about 940,000 in 
2013, a forecasted increase of 24%. As a result, lumber prices are likely to 
remain at current, if not higher, prices in the near term.

Resolute's cost position has improved in the past year due to its continuous 
efforts to close high-cost capacity and renegotiate labor agreements. Most of 
the company's newsprint mills are now considered to be in the first and second 
quartiles of the industry cost curve. Furthermore, Resolute has undertaken 
multiple cogeneration expansion projects that will come online in the next 
year and boost EBITDA about 10%. However, profitability can change quickly if 
newsprint prices do not materialize as expected or if they decline; a US$25 
per metric ton change in newsprint prices can have about a US$67 million 
impact on EBITDA. Now that Resolute has acquired Fibrek, we expect a US$25 
change in pulp prices to result in a US$45 million impact on EBITDA.

Standard & Poor's considers Resolute's financial risk profile as significant. 
New management appears committed to reducing debt, as demonstrated by the 
company's US$354 million repayment of debt in 2011, and more recent US$85 
million repayment announced in September 2012. Standard & Poor's total 
adjusted debt (adjusted for underfunded pension obligations) at June 30, 2012, 
is US$1.9 billion. Adjustments total US$1.2 billion for underfunded pension 
obligations, asset retirement obligations, operating leases, and a qualified 
special purpose entity. Pension adjustments have increased substantially due 
to lower discount rates on obligations. Resolute estimates a 1% increase in 
discount rates will decrease pension deficits by US$450 million. Adjusted 
EBITDA for the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012, is US$440 million, 
resulting in an adjusted-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.3x. Our financial model 
assumes the following:
     -- Fibrek's debt repaid (full consolidation effective May 2012) in 
third-quarter 2012, and a US$85 million repayment on the 2018 senior secured 
notes;
     -- Commercial printing paper prices are stable, with volume declines in 
the single digits;
     -- Pulp volumes increase from the addition of Fibrek, and a slow price 
recovery;
     -- Revenues decline 5% to US$4.5 billion in 2012, and operating costs 
decline almost 5% in 2012;
     -- EBITDA margins in the single digits for 2012 and 2013; and
     -- Pension contributions of about US$90 million in 2012 and increasing 
thereafter.

We expect that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will peak in 2012 to about 4.5x and 
then decline to below 4.0x in 2013. Our forecasts are highly sensitive to 
prices and costs in the newsprint, specialty papers, and pulp segments, and 
any changes in market dynamics can have sizable effects on ratios. We expect 
Resolute will generate positive cash flows, after consideration for the 
acquisition of Fibrek, debt repayments, and share repurchases. Cash flow 
protection, as measured by funds from operations to debt, was 18% at June 30, 
2012, which we expect to increase to about 20% by year-end.

Liquidity
We consider the company's liquidity position as strong based on our following 
expectations: 
     -- A sources-to-uses ratio greater than 3x in the medium term; and
     -- A positive sources-minus-uses calculation if EBITDA declines 30%.

As of June 30, 2012, Resolute had US$510 million cash on hand and has a US$600 
million asset-based loan (ABL) facility of which US$472 million remains 
available. The ABL facility matures in October 2016, and we expect the 
borrowing base will have increased slightly with the acquisition of Fibrek. We 
expect cash flow from operations to be positive in 2012, and thus we expect 
liquidity to remain above the company's target of US$600 million and capital 
expenditure to be modest in the near term. Debt maturities are favorable, as 
the nearest occurs in 2016.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Resolute to be 
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report.

Outlook
The stable outlook on Resolute reflects our view that, despite lower demand 
for commercial printing papers, prices should remain stable in the near term 
and the company will continue to generate positive free cash flows driven by 
operating efficiencies. We expect the company to use some of the excess cash 
to continue to pay down debt in 2013, as it did in 2012, and for leverage to 
improve below its current levels of about 4x. We could lower the ratings on 
Resolute under a number of possible scenarios including: if a 
greater-than-expected decline in paper demand combined with newsprint prices 
below US$575 per metric ton lead to leverage above 4.5x, if cash on hand is 
used for large shareholder-friendly initiatives that would reduce liquidity, 
or if a change in financial policy leads to an aggressive financial risk 
profile. An upgrade in the near term could occur if the firm's operations 
continue to diversify into stable margin segments, if actuarial assumptions 
reduce underfunded pension liabilities resulting in smaller funding 
requirements, or if voluntary debt repayments result in an adjusted 
debt-to-EBITDA ratio 3x on a sustainable basis.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Resolute Forest Products Inc.
Rating Raised/Recovery Rating Revised
                              To              From
Senior secured notes          BB              BB- 
 Recovery rating              2               3

Rating Affirmed
Corporate credit rating       BB-/Stable/--

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

