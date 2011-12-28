Text-S&P cuts Atkore International credit rating to B

-- The cyclical downturn in nonresidential construction will likely continue to constrain the profitability of U.S. metals fabricator Atkore International and contribute to a weaker financial risk profile. -- We do not believe that Atkore's operating performance will improve sufficiently in the near term to support its 'B+' corporate credit rating. -- As a result, we are lowering our corporate credit and senior secured ratings on Atkore to 'B' from 'B+'. All ratings are removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Sept. 12, 2011. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that further deterioration in Atkore's operating results is unlikely under our baseline assumptions, and that credit measures could gradually improve to levels more consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile over the longer term. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 28, 2011-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Harvey, Ill.-based Atkore InternationalInc. to 'B' from 'B+'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured debt to 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains '3'. All ratings are removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Sept. 12, 2011. "The downgrade reflects our assessment that the current cyclical downturn in nonresidential construction, Atkore's largest end market, will continue to constrain its profitability, contributing to a weaker financial risk profile," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Marie Shmaruk. Previously, we had assumed that nonresidential construction activity would pick up, albeit modestly, during the latter part of 2011 and improve further in 2012. However, the recovery is taking longer than we had expected. Atkore generated adjusted EBITDA of $123 million during fiscal year 2011, much lower than the $165 million we had forecast. Consequently, total adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeded 6.0x, a level we consider to be inconsistent with our view of its "aggressive" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term) and the 'B+' rating. Likewise, our expectations for fiscal 2012 are now less optimistic, with demand remaining sluggish, though improving over 2011, and recent improvement in steel prices aiding first-half operating performance. We now expect 2012 EBITDA in the $130 million to $140 million range compared with our previous forecast of around $175 million. This should result in adjusted debt (adjusted for operating leases and debt-like convertible preferred securities) to EBITDA in the range of 5.5x to 6.0x, EBITDA interest coverage of less than 2.0x, and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt of less than 10%. We consider these levels consistent with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and a 'B' rating. We assume a modest improvement in 2013 with EBITDA of about $145 million, adjusted debt to EBITDA of approximately 5.5x, and FFO to debt of less than 10%, still consistent with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Marie Shmaruk, New York (1) 212-438-7816; marie_shmaruk@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Maurice Austin, New York (1) 212-438-2077; maurice_austin@standardandpoors.com