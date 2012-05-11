TEXT-S&P cuts Verso Paper Holdings LLC rating to 'SD'

Overview -- U.S. coated paper manufacturer Verso Paper completed its recent exchange offers for a portion of its senior subordinated notes due 2016 and floating rate notes due 2014. We view the subordinated notes exchange offer as a distressed exchange under our criteria. -- We lowered our corporate credit rating on Verso Paper to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CC', and lowered our rating on the subordinated notes due 2016 to 'D' from 'CC'. -- We also lowered our issue-level rating to 'CCC+' from 'B' and revised the recovery rating to '6' from '3' on the company's 8.75% notes due 2019 and remaining floating rate notes due 2014. Rating Action On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit ratings on Memphis, Tenn.-based coated-paper manufacturer Verso Paper Holdings LLC (Verso Paper) and Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC to 'SD' from 'CC'. In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's 11.375% senior subordinated notes due 2016 (subordinated notes) to 'D' from 'CC'. The company issued $104.7 million of aggregate principal of 11.75% secured notes due 2019 in exchange for $157.5 million of the subordinated notes. We also lowered our issue-level rating to 'CCC+' from 'B' and revised the recovery rating to '6' from '3' on the company's $396 million 8.75% notes due 2019 and the remaining $13 million floating rate notes due 2014. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Under our analysis, the 8.75% notes and remaining floating rate notes have weaker recovery prospects as a result of the debt exchange, since the liens securing the 8.75% notes will be subordinated to the liens securing the exchange notes and the liens securing the floating rate notes have been released. We subsequently will withdraw the issue-level ratings on the floating rate notes due 2014. Rationale The downgrade follows Verso Paper's announcement that it completed its exchange offer to issue $104.7 million aggregate principal amount of exchange notes in exchange for $157.5 million of subordinated notes. According to our criteria, we view this as a "distressed exchange" and tantamount to default. Each existing holder of subordinated notes received $665 principal amount (or 66.5% of par) of the exchange notes and a cash payment of $110 for each $1,000 principal amount of subordinated notes due 2016 they validly tendered on or prior to 5:00 p.m. May 8, 2012. Verso Paper issued $104.7 million of exchange notes in exchange for $157.5 million aggregate principal amount of the $300 million subordinated notes. The company also issued $166.9 million of exchange notes on a dollar-for-dollar basis in exchange for its floating rate notes, plus a cash payment of $30 million for each $1,000 principal amount of floating rate notes tendered. The $271.6 million of exchange notes that Verso issued--whether in exchange for subordinated notes or floating rate notes--comprise a single class of securities under the same indenture. As noted in our May 2, 2012, research update, the exchange notes have a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '1' recovery rating. The exchange offers reduced Verso Paper's debt level by approximately $53 million and extended the maturity of a portion of its debt to 2019. The company's 'CCC+' issue rating on its $396 million 8.75% notes due 2019 and remaining floating rate notes due 2014 are based on our post-exchange 'B' corporate credit rating. We have determined we would raise our corporate credit ratings to 'B' from 'SD' within a few days following this report. The post-exchange 'B' corporate credit rating on Verso Paper reflects Standard & Poor's view of the combination of its "highly leveraged" financial risk and "weak" business risk. Our ratings incorporate the company's limited product diversity, substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for greater electronic content, and vulnerability to fluctuations in input costs and selling prices. In addition, despite our expectation that credit measures will remain somewhat weak over the next year, we expect liquidity to remain "adequate," attributable to its cash position, new credit facilities, and manageable near-term debt maturity profile following the exchange offers. Ratings List Downgraded To From Verso Paper Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating SD/-- CC/Negative/-- Subordinated D CC Recovery Rating 6 6 Senior Secured CCC+ B Recovery Rating 6 3 Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating SD/-- CC/Negative/-- Verso Paper Inc. Senior Secured CCC+ B Recovery Rating 6 3 Withdrawn To From Verso Paper Holdings LLC Senior Secured NR B Recovery Rating NR 3 Senior Secured NR BB- Recovery Rating NR 1