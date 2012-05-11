TEXT-Fitch affirms Morgan Stanley 1999-FNV1

May 11 - Fitch Ratings affirms Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc., commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 1999-FNV1, as follows: --$5.9 million class H at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$9.5 million class J at 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$7.9 million class K at 'Csf'/RE 90%. Classes L, M, and, N remain at 'Dsf'/RE 0% due to losses incurred. As of the April 2012 distribution date, the pool's collateral balance has paid down 96% to $24.3 million from $632.1 million at issuance. Of the five remaining loans in the transaction, one loan is defeased (10.6%). Fitch expects minimal, if any losses to incur from the remaining loans. The pool has incurred 4.3% in losses to date. In addition, there is $4.2 million in outstanding unpaid interest shortfalls to classes K through O, which Fitch believes is not likely to be recoverable. The remaining four non-defeased loans are performing and with the master servicer. The largest of these is a Fitch Loan of Concern, a multifamily property in Tampa, FL (72% of the pool). Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. fixed rate CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions,' which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions