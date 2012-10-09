版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Principal Financial Group 'BBB+' rating

Oct 9 - Overview
     -- Principal Financial Group Inc. will be assuming about $32
billion in assets under management with its proposed acquisition of AFP Cuprum
S.A., a leading pension manager in Chile.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' ratings on Principal and its rated 
subsidiaries. At the same time, we are revising the outlook to negative from 
stable.
     -- The negative outlook reflects the additional financial leverage that 
Principal has taken on with this acquisition.

Rating Action
On Oct. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' 
counterparty credit ratings on Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Inc. 
(Principal) and Principal Financial Services Inc. (PFSI, an intermediary 
holding company). At the same time, we affirmed the 'A+' counterparty credit 
and financial strength ratings on Principal Life Insurance Co. We also revised 
the outlook to negative from stable.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the group's increased level of financial 
leverage, reduced fixed-charge coverage ratio, and increased capital deficit 
at PLIC (as measured by our capital model) due to the excess debt double 
leverage that will be taken on to complete the acquisition of AFP Cuprum S.A. 
(Cuprum) and, to a lesser extent, integration risk.

The company has announced that it would be acquiring 63% of Cuprum from 
Empresas Penta S.A. and Inversiones Banpenta Limitada (the Penta group). The 
purchase agreement also includes a public tender offer that will be made to 
the minority shareholders for the remaining 37% of publicly traded shares. 
Purchase price overall purchase price will be about $1.5 billion; roughly $750 
million in goodwill and $530 million in intangibles will be created by this 
transaction. Subject to Chilean regulatory approval and the other conditions, 
the company expects the transaction to close in first-quarter 2013 and to 
immediately add to earnings.

Based on the structure of the planned financing, Principal would finance the 
Cuprum acquisition with $400 million in holding company cash, together with 
$600 million in prefunded U.S. term debt, and about $500 million in Chilean 
term debt. The company does not plan to issue any new common equity or hybrid 
securities to complete this transaction. On a pro forma basis, debt leverage 
and total financial leverage ratios will reach 28.4% and 33.9%, respectively. 
While we expect total financial leverage to remain within the 35% tolerances 
we generally view as acceptable for the current ratings, debt-funded double 
leverage (as we defined it) would be higher than the 20% limit set out within 
our insurance ratings criteria. Debt above 20% leverage that does not 
otherwise qualify for equity treatment under our criteria would adversely 
affect the quality of capital because we deduct the excess amount from 
available operating company capital in our capital model.

We view Cuprum as a leading franchise among the six major players operating 
within the mandatory pension provider market within Chile. While there will be 
limited cost synergies, we believe revenue synergies can be generated given 
Principal's extensive retirement savings expertise and infrastructure, and 
strong asset management platform. We expect the integration of Cuprum to 
proceed smoothly, since the firm is largely a stand-alone operation, and given 
Principal's track record of integrating acquisitions, and managing and growing 
its international pension and retirement savings platform.

The ratings on Principal reflect our assessment of the group's strong 
competitive position in the U.S. small-to-midsize group pension, individual 
and group life, and health markets. Principal has been successfully expanded 
into the fast-growing international retirement and asset management markets 
with operations in 15 countries. We believe the group will continue to 
maintain its strong business franchise, operating earnings, and solid 
operating company liquidity profile. We also consider the quality of its 
enterprise risk management to be strong.

While we believe Principal Life's investment portfolio is strong as measured 
by asset class, diversification, quality, risk management, and return. We also 
believe it has a slightly higher risk profile within its U.S. commercial real 
estate investments in light of our view of the risk profile of its commercial 
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and commercial whole loans portfolio. The 
company's higher relative position to peers in 'BBB' rated bonds and financial 
institutions also remains an area of incremental risk.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectations that we could lower the ratings 
if PFG continues to deploy excess cash aggressively and/or significantly 
reduces its cash position below current levels; if material issues emerge with 
the integration of Cuprum or with operations locally; or if Principal's GAAP 
(generally accepted accounting principles) EBIT and fixed-charge coverage 
perform fall below $875 million and 5x on a sustained basis. We could also 
lower the ratings if Principal Life's capital adequacy remains significantly 
below levels required to support an 'A' confidence level as measured by our 
capital model. The negative outlook indicates that there is a one-in-three 
chance of a downgrade within the next one to two years. We could revise the 
outlook to stable if capital adequacy is restored to levels that are more 
supportive of the financial strength rating, operating earnings remain on 
their positive trend line, and asset quality will remain within historical 
norms.

Assuming our base case economic scenario in 2013, we expect Principal to 
generate a GAAP EBIT and fixed-charge coverage ratio of $1.150 billion and 6x, 
respectively, and net realized capital losses (post tax) to remain below $250 
million.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Sovereign Rating and Country T&C Assessment Histories, Oct. 2, 2012
     -- Methodology For Assessing capital Charges For Commercial Mortgage 
Loans Held by U.S. Insurance Companies, May 31, 2012
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Principal Financial Group Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Negative/--   BBB+/Stable/--

Principal Financial Services Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB+/Negative/A-2  BBB+/Stable/A-2

Principal Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Negative/A-1    A+/Stable/A-1

Principal Life Insurance Co.
Principal National Life Insurance Co.
 Financial Strength Rating              A+/Negative/--     A+/Stable/--

Principal National Life Insurance Co.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Negative/--     A+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Principal Financial Group Inc.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               
 Preferred Stock                        BB+                

Principal Financial Global Funding II LLC
 Senior Secured                         A+                 

Principal Financial Global Funding LLC
 Senior Secured                         A+                 

Principal Financial Services Inc.
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                

Principal Life Global Funding I
 Senior Secured                         A+                 

Principal Life Global Funding II
 Senior Secured                         A+                 

Principal Life Income Fundings Trusts
 Senior Secured                         A+                 

Principal Life Insurance Co.
 Subordinated                           A-                 
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

