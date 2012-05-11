版本:
TEXT-S&P corrects Union Central Life Insurance surplus note rating

May 11 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it corrected its
rating on Union Central Life Insurance Co.'s (UCL; A+/Stable/--) $50 million
8.2% surplus note maturing in 2026 by raising it to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. UCL is a
wholly owned subsidiary of Ameritas Mutual Holding Co. and in our opinion is a
core subsidiary for Ameritas. UCL's operations consist of life and disability
income insurance and annuity and pension contracts.	
	
The rating on the surplus note is now two notches below our rating on UCL, in 	
accordance with our criteria.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Rating Raised                         To          From	
 Union Central Life Insurance Co.	
  $50 Mil. 8.2% Surplus Note          A-          BBB+	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Union Central Life Ins. Co. Rtgs Raised to 'A+'; Ameritas Acacia Grp 	
Rtgs Afrmd: Otlk Stable, Jan. 3, 2006	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

