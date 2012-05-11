TEXT-S&P rates Harland Clarke Holdings notes

May 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
issue-level and recovery ratings to Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.'s
proposed $295 million senior secured notes due 2019. We assigned the debt an
issue-level rating of 'B+' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Harland
Clarke) and a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful
(50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The company intends to use the proceeds of the new notes, net of fees and
expenses, to repay a portion of the extended term loan due 2017. (For the
complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Harland
Clarke, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.)
The 'B+' corporate credit rating on Harland Clarke and the stable rating
outlook remain unchanged. The 'B+' rating reflects our expectation that
leverage will not meaningfully increase but will remain high, that check
printing will remain in long-term decline, and that the financial policy of
the company's parent, private-equity investor M&F Worldwide Corp. (MFW), will
remain aggressive. The financial policy of the company and its parent and the
company's high leverage are the principal reasons we consider HCHC's financial
risk profile "aggressive" (based on our criteria). The company's exposure to a
secular shift from printed check usage to alternative forms of payment
underpins our assessment of the business risk profile as "weak" (based on our
criteria). We believe these dynamics will result in the company's organic
revenue declining at a low-single-digit percent pace. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research update on
Harland Clarke, published on May 1, 2012.)
RATINGS LIST
Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.
$295 mil senior secured notes due 2019 B+
Recovery rating 3