TEXT-S&P raises OSI Restaurant Partners rating to 'B+'

Overview
     -- Bloomin' Brands Inc., the parent company of OSI Restaurants
Partners LLC, completed an IPO and used the proceeds along with cash to reduce
debt, achieving significant reduction in debt leverage.
     -- We are raising the ratings on OSI Restaurant Partners LLC, including 
its corporate credit rating, to 'B+' from 'B' based on an improved financial 
risk profile and continued positive operating performance 
     -- We also assigned a 'B+' corporate credit rating to Bloomin' Brands 
Inc., as well as a 'BB' issue rating and a '1' recovery rating to OSI 
Restaurant Partners LLC's proposed $225 million revolving credit facility due 
2017 and $1.0 billion term loan due 2019.
     -- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that continued positive 
operating momentum will contribute to further strengthening of credit metrics.
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the ratings on OSI 
Restaurant Partners LLC, including its corporate credit rating to 'B+' from 
'B'. We also assigned a 'B+' corporate credit rating to Bloomin' Brands Inc., 
the parent company of OSI Restaurant Partners LLC. The outlook is positive for 
both companies.

At the same time, we assigned a 'BB' issue level rating and a '1' recovery 
rating to the proposed $225 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and 
$1.0 billion term loan due 2019.

Proceeds from the new bank facilities will be used to refinance borrowings 
outstanding under its existing $150 million working capital revolving credit 
facility due 2013, $100 million capital expenditure revolving credit facility 
due 2013, and $1.0 billion term loan due 2014. Upon the completion of the 
refinancing, we will withdraw the ratings on the existing bank facilities. 
 
Rationale
The rating on Bloomin' Brands Inc. reflects our assessment of its "fair" 
business risk profile and our expectation that the financial risk profile will 
remain "aggressive" in the next 12 months. We also believe debt leverage will 
improve to the mid- to low-4x area because of continued sales and cash flow 
growth. We expect the recent brand revitalization initiatives and cost savings 
from productivity improvements to contribute to further strengthening of 
credit measures in 2012, despite commodity cost pressure and weak consumer 
spending. 

We view Bloomin' Brands' business profile as "fair," reflecting its position 
as one of the largest casual-dining restaurant companies in the U.S., good 
progress in its brand revitalization efforts, and improving operating 
efficiencies. Its brands--Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and 
Bonefish Grill--all have strong market positions. These factors are partly 
offset by the intensely competitive and mature nature of the casual dining 
industry and expected commodity cost pressure. The company's largest 
competitors are Brinker International and Darden Restaurants Inc.

Our 2012 forecast assumes:
     -- Sales growth of about 4%
     -- EBITDA growth of about 3%
     -- Stable operating margins
     -- Improvement of 20 basis points (bps) in the operating margins
     -- Weaker, but healthy free operating cash flow
 
We expect OSI to continue to achieve positive sales growth in 2012 and 2013. 
We expect sales growth of about 4% because of an increase in comparable-store 
sales from higher traffic and modest price increases. The improvement in 
traffic reflects Outback's brand revitalization initiatives and store 
remodels, as well as lunch day part extension. In our view, initiatives to 
improve the affordability perception via changes in menu contributed to 
strengthening consumer traffic and improving sales performance in recent 
quarters.  

For 2013, we expect sales growth to increase to about 5.5% because of 
comparable-store sales increases and unit growth We also assume higher unit 
growth of the Carrabba's and Bonefish concepts. We believe that these concepts 
have good positions, and have good room for growth compared with its peers.

As another part of our base-case forecast, we expect EBITDA to grow about 3% 
and operating margins to remain relatively stable in 2012. We believe benefits 
from cost-reduction initiatives and menu price increases will be largely 
offset by commodity cost pressure and higher operating costs, which include 
higher rent expense following the sale and leaseback transactions of 67 
restaurants. 

Despite some cost pressure, we also expect operating margins to improve 20 bps 
in our forecast, because of positive sales leverage in 2013. We expect free 
cash flow to weaken relative to the past two years, given increased capital 
spending to support unit growth. However, we also expect it to remain healthy 
at about $85 million in 2012 and $100 million in 2013. 

We expect operating conditions in the casual-dining segment to remain 
difficult, because of persistently high unemployment, weak consumer spending, 
and intense competition. Despite a recent improvement in profitability, OSI's 
operating margins are lower than those of its key competitors. In addition, 
while average unit volume (AUV) has increased, unit productivity at Carrabba's 
and Bonefish lags behind its peers.

We view Bloomin' Brands' financial risk profile as "aggressive". Bloomin' 
Brands achieved significant debt reduction in 2012, using proceeds from its 
recent IPO and cash on hand to redeem its 10% $248 million senior unsecured  
notes due 2015. As part of the refinancing of the CMBS debt, Bloomin' Brands 
completed a sale and leaseback transaction and used the proceeds of about $195 
million as well as cash on hand to repay $276 million of CMBS debt. Given the 
debt reduction, we expect total debt to EBITDA to fall to about 4.7x by 
year-end. Given our expectations for revenue growth and stable margin, we 
expect debt leverage to drop to the mid- to low-4.0x area in 2013. 

OSI generated $200 million of free cash flow in 2011 because of reduced 
capital spending. However, higher capital spending to support the store 
renovation program will pressure free cash flow conversion, but this should 
remain at healthy levels of about $85 million in 2012.
 
Liquidity
We view OSI's liquidity as "adequate," indicating that cash sources should 
exceed needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Sources of liquidity include cash 
on the balance sheet of about $280 million as of June 30, 2012, cash flow from 
operations, and about $115 million of availability under its proposed $225 
million revolving credit facility due 2017. We expect free cash flow of about 
$85 million in 2012 and $100 million in 2013. We believe these sources would 
adequately cover modest uses of cash, primarily capital spending and required 
debt amortization under the credit facilities.

Bloomin' Brands' operating subsidiary, OSI Restaurant Partners LLC, needs to 
meet a total leverage covenant of 6.0x, with a 25-bps step-down by the end of 
2013 under the proposed $225 million revolving credit facility. We expect OSI 
to maintain comfortable cushion under this covenant. The $1.0 billion term 
loan is covenant-lite. The proposed refinancing extends Bloomins' Brands debt 
maturity profile, with the proposed term loan due 2019.  
 
Recovery analysis
Please see more details in our recovery report on OSI, to be published shortly 
after this article on RatingsDirect.
 
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that continued positive 
operating momentum will contribute to further strengthening of credit measures 
in the next 12 months, with debt leverage falling toward the mid- to low-4.0x 
area. We could raise the rating if Bloomin' Brands achieves debt leverage of 
4.0x in 2013 as a result of 8% EBITDA growth, while debt drops 10%. An outlook 
revision to stable could result from a slowdown in sales growth to 3%, while 
gross margin declines 50 bps. This would result in debt leverage in the 
high-4.0x area. A negative rating action could also occur if the company 
adopts a more aggressive financial policy, given its majority ownership by 
private equity. 
 
Ratings List

Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Unchanged
                                        To                 From
OSI Restaurant Partners LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Positive/--     B/Positive/--
 Senior Secured                         BB                 BB-
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1

New Rating

Bloomin' Brands Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Positive/--

OSI Restaurant Partners LLC
 Senior Secured
  US$225 mil revolver bank ln due 2017  BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
  US$1 bil term loan B bank ln due 2019 BB                 
   Recovery Rating                      1                  

Not Rated Action
                                        To                 From
OSI Restaurant Partners LLC
 Senior Unsecured                       NR                 CCC+ 
  Recovery Rating                       NR                 6




