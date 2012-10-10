版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Endeavour International issue rating

Oct 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its issue rating on
Endeavour International Corp.'s first priority notes to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. At
the same time, we revised the recovery rating on this debt to '5', indicating
our expectation for modest recovery (10% to 30%) in the event of a payment
default, from '6' (see list). 

The rating action reflects a higher value of the company's reserves supported 
by higher commodity price assumptions in our distressed price scenario.

Endeavour plans to issue $54 million of 12% first priority notes due 2018 as 
an add on to its $350 million of first priority notes that it issued on Feb. 
23, 2012. The company will use proceeds to redeem subordinated notes due 2014 
and for general corporate purposes.

For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
Endeavour to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release 
of this report.

The ratings on Endeavour reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's 
"vulnerable" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk. The ratings 
on Endeavour incorporate its small reserve and production base, its geographic 
focus on the North Sea, and its participation in the competitive and highly 
cyclical oil and gas industry. The ratings on the company also reflect its 
strong reserve replacement metrics and liquidity that should enable the 
company to fund its 2012 and 2013 capital expenditures. In addition, given the 
current price of hydrocarbons, it is highly favorable that the company's 
reserves are focused on oil and the majority of its gas assets are in the 
North Sea, which has much higher natural gas prices than natural gas in the 
U.S. 

Ratings List

Endeavour International Corp.
Corporate credit rating              B-/Stable

Ratings Raised
                                     To       From
$350 first priority notes due 2018   CCC+     CCC
 Recovery rating                     5        6

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

