TEXT-Fitch may still cut Martin Marietta Materials ratings

May 14 - Fitch Ratings maintains Martin Marietta Materials,
Inc.'s (NYSE: MLM) ratings on Rating Watch Negative pending the result
of the
company's proposal for a business combination with Vulcan Materials Company
(NYSE: VMC). MLM's ratings were placed on Watch Negative on Dec. 14, 2011
following the announcement of the proposed business combination.
MLM is proposing a stock-for-stock, tax free transaction, in which each
outstanding share of VMC common stock would be exchanged for 0.50 shares of MLM
common stock. This exchange ratio represents a premium for VMC shareholders of
15% and 18% to the average exchange ratio during the 10-day and 30-day periods,
respectively, ending Dec. 9, 2011. Based on this exchange ratio, VMC
shareholders will own approximately 58% of the combined company while MLM
shareholders will own the remaining 42%.
MLM's board of directors has approved the proposal while VMC's board rejected
MLM's unsolicited exchange offer. MLM has nominated four independent director
candidates to serve on VMC's board at VMC's annual meeting to be held on June 1,
2012.
On May 4, 2012, the Delaware Chancery Court blocked MLM for four months from
pursuing its proxy contest, making an exchange or tender offer, or otherwise
taking steps to acquire control of VMC. In granting the injunction, the judge
found that MLM had breached confidentiality agreements between the two
companies. MLM announced that it will pursue an appeal of this ruling.
If MLM is successful in its appeal, the company expects that the candidates it
has nominated will stand for election at the VMC annual meeting and MLM will
continue to pursue its exchange offer for VMC shares. If MLM is not successful
in the appeal, the company will be required to suspend its activities with
respect to the proposed business combination with VMC for four months, including
the election of the four nominees to the VMC board and its exchange offer.
MLM is also in discussions with the Department of Justice (DOJ) with respect to
the DOJ's regulatory review of the proposed business combination. There is some
overlap in certain regions served by MLM and VMC, and regulatory approvals will
likely require asset divestitures in these geographies. The scope and identity
of these divestitures remains an important element of the proposed business
combination.
The proposed combination of MLM and VMC has good strategic rationale as the two
companies have highly complementary businesses without significant overlap. The
combined company will create the largest global aggregates producer with roughly
262 million tons of aggregates shipments annually. The combined company will
also have a well-diversified asset base across growth markets in the United
States.
While Fitch views the combination as strategically positive for MLM, which has
an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', the rating is likely to be downgraded
by at least one notch given the large amount of debt to be assumed in the
combination and the resulting increase in leverage. Fitch-calculated leverage as
measured by debt to EBITDA will increase from 3.0 times (x) for the LTM period
ending Dec. 31, 2011 to approximately 5.5x on a pro forma basis.
MLM management has identified roughly $200-250 million of cost synergies,
derived from a combination of operating efficiencies and elimination of
duplicate functions. While these efforts could significantly improve the
combined company's profitability, leverage is expected to remain high 12-18
months following the closing of the transaction given the costs associated with
these synergies and the projected timeframe on when these cost savings can be
fully realized.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative upon review of the combined
companies' financial profile, financing plan, asset sales, priority uses of
future cash and cash flow and targeted credit profile.
Fitch maintains the following ratings on Watch Negative:
--IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt rating 'BBB';
--Revolving bank credit facility 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F3';
--Commercial Paper 'F3'.