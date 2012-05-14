版本:
TEXT-Fitch may still cut Martin Marietta Materials ratings

May 14 - Fitch Ratings maintains Martin Marietta Materials, 	
Inc.'s (NYSE: MLM) ratings on Rating Watch Negative pending the result
of the 	
company's proposal for a business combination with Vulcan Materials Company 	
(NYSE: VMC). MLM's ratings were placed on Watch Negative on Dec. 14, 2011 	
following the announcement of the proposed business combination. 	
	
MLM is proposing a stock-for-stock, tax free transaction, in which each 	
outstanding share of VMC common stock would be exchanged for 0.50 shares of MLM 	
common stock. This exchange ratio represents a premium for VMC shareholders of 	
15% and 18% to the average exchange ratio during the 10-day and 30-day periods, 	
respectively, ending Dec. 9, 2011. Based on this exchange ratio, VMC 	
shareholders will own approximately 58% of the combined company while MLM 	
shareholders will own the remaining 42%.	
	
MLM's board of directors has approved the proposal while VMC's board rejected 	
MLM's unsolicited exchange offer. MLM has nominated four independent director 	
candidates to serve on VMC's board at VMC's annual meeting to be held on June 1,	
2012.	
	
On May 4, 2012, the Delaware Chancery Court blocked MLM for four months from 	
pursuing its proxy contest, making an exchange or tender offer, or otherwise 	
taking steps to acquire control of VMC. In granting the injunction, the judge 	
found that MLM had breached confidentiality agreements between the two 	
companies. MLM announced that it will pursue an appeal of this ruling.	
	
If MLM is successful in its appeal, the company expects that the candidates it 	
has nominated will stand for election at the VMC annual meeting and MLM will 	
continue to pursue its exchange offer for VMC shares. If MLM is not successful 	
in the appeal, the company will be required to suspend its activities with 	
respect to the proposed business combination with VMC for four months, including	
the election of the four nominees to the VMC board and its exchange offer. 	
	
MLM is also in discussions with the Department of Justice (DOJ) with respect to 	
the DOJ's regulatory review of the proposed business combination. There is some 	
overlap in certain regions served by MLM and VMC, and regulatory approvals will 	
likely require asset divestitures in these geographies. The scope and identity 	
of these divestitures remains an important element of the proposed business 	
combination.    	
	
The proposed combination of MLM and VMC has good strategic rationale as the two 	
companies have highly complementary businesses without significant overlap. The 	
combined company will create the largest global aggregates producer with roughly	
262 million tons of aggregates shipments annually. The combined company will 	
also have a well-diversified asset base across growth markets in the United 	
States. 	
	
While Fitch views the combination as strategically positive for MLM, which has 	
an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', the rating is likely to be downgraded 	
by at least one notch given the large amount of debt to be assumed in the 	
combination and the resulting increase in leverage. Fitch-calculated leverage as	
measured by debt to EBITDA will increase from 3.0 times (x) for the LTM period 	
ending Dec. 31, 2011 to approximately 5.5x on a pro forma basis. 	
	
MLM management has identified roughly $200-250 million of cost synergies, 	
derived from a combination of operating efficiencies and elimination of 	
duplicate functions. While these efforts could significantly improve the 	
combined company's profitability, leverage is expected to remain high 12-18 	
months following the closing of the transaction given the costs associated with 	
these synergies and the projected timeframe on when these cost savings can be 	
fully realized. 	
	
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative upon review of the combined 	
companies' financial profile, financing plan, asset sales, priority uses of 	
future cash and cash flow and targeted credit profile. 	
	
Fitch maintains the following ratings on Watch Negative:	
--IDR 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured debt rating 'BBB';	
--Revolving bank credit facility 'BBB';	
--Short-term IDR 'F3';	
--Commercial Paper 'F3'.

