TEXT-S&P affirms BI-LO LLC ratings

Overview
-- U.S. based grocery store operator, BI-LO LLC, is issuing $140 million
of senior secured notes, an add-on to an existing $285 million issue, the
proceeds of which will be used to fund a dividend to equity holders, and pay
fees associated the transaction.
-- Operating trends at Winn-Dixie and BI-LO supermarkets have been better
than we expected, so we increased our forecast of the company's profitability.
-- We are affirming the ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit
rating and 'B-' issue level rating and a '5' recovery rating to the company's
senior secured notes.
-- The outlook is stable, which incorporates our expectation of profit
growth at the company as a result of sales growth at both banners and costs
savings resulting from the integration of Winn-Dixie Stores Inc.
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on the Jacksonville,
Fla.-based-BI-LO LLC. The outlook is stable. We are also affirming the 'B-'
issue level rating and '5' recovery rating on the company's senior secured
note issuance due 2019, to which the company is looking to add an additional
$140 million. $285 million is currently outstanding. The '5' recovery rating
indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery of principal in the
event of default.
Rationale
The rating reflects better operating trends at BI-LO LLC and Winn-Dixie Stores
Inc. than we expected. These trends have resulted in credit metrics that are
similar to those earlier in the year, despite the higher debt.
The rating on BI-LO reflects our view of the company's business risk profile
as "weak," which we revised from "vulnerable." This revision reflects our
expectation that the positive trends at BI-LO's supermarkets will continue and
that management will improve the operations at Winn-Dixie by reducing costs
and making price investments to gain market share and grow sales. The business
risk assessment also incorporates the company's participation in the intensely
competitive supermarket industry, and the still relatively weak operating
metrics of the recently combined company relative to many industry peers. We
view the company's financial risk as "highly leveraged," based on forecasted
credit ratios, the company's limited asset protection, and the very aggressive
financial policies of the private equity sponsor.
The company's operating performance has been better than we anticipated,
marked by comparable-store sales increases in the low- to mid-single-digit
range and expanding operating margins. As a result, we have increased our
expected EBITDA forecast by about 10%. With the increased debt to fund the
dividend payment, our current forecast of the company's credit ratios is not
materially different compared with those in March of this year, when BI-LO
closed on the acquisition of Winn-Dixie. Since then, management has begun to
use similar operating strategies at Winn-Dixie that BI-LO has used over the
past few years, which entails managing in-store costs more acutely and
employing more competitive pricing strategies. We expect a similar performance
trend for the remainder of 2012, and outline the specifics below:
-- Low- to mid-single-digit comparable-store sales increases at both
concepts.
-- No meaningful change in stores or square footage this year; thus
companywide revenue growth should be near comparable-store sales growth.
-- Moderate margin improvement, though cost-cutting and management
efforts may be partly offset by gross margin investments at Winn-Dixie.
-- Some benefits from the reduction of duplicative functions, as a result
of combining the two companies.
-- Thus, pro forma EBITDA growth will be in the 15% area.
With higher debt to fund the transaction, we expect pro forma credit ratios at
the end of 2012 as outlined below:
-- Operating lease-adjusted debt leverage of about 5.1x at the end of
2012.
-- Pro forma EBITDA coverage of approximately 2.5x for the year.
-- Funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be near 16% over that period.
The leverage and coverage ratios are in line with indicative ratios of "highly
leveraged" financial risk profiles, while FFO to debt are commensurate with
indicative ratios of "aggressive" financial risk profiles. However, we view
the company's financial policies as "very aggressive," which is an important
factor in assessing the overall financial risk profile.
BI-LO has grown sales better than most industry competitors over the past few
years, which we believe is a result of its pricing initiatives, the roll-out
of its fuelperks! program, and relatively good market presence. More recently,
Winn-Dixie has rolled out its fuelperks! program and has made technological
investments that should help its inventory management, aiding its sales and
operating performance, in our view. This should continue in the next year.
Better pricing strategies could lead to further sales gains. Therefore, we
believe the combined company may have the opportunity to exceed our
performance expectations with greater-than-anticipated sales growth.
Conversely, the biggest threat to our performance expectations is that price
competition may intensify in the industry as a result of sustained high
unemployment and rising gasoline prices. Both BI-LO and Winn-Dixie would then
be unable to pass along higher food costs to consumers, and there would be
greater margin contraction than we currently expect, leading to lower profits.
Liquidity
We view BI-LO's liquidity as "adequate," and we expect its sources of
liquidity to exceed uses over the next 24 months by a ratio of at least 1.2x.
Sources of liquidity primarily include available revolver borrowings on the
company's revolving credit facility and funds from operations. Liquidity uses
include capital spending and working capital needs. We also forecast the
company will generate meaningful free cash flow, and, given expected capital
spending levels, we believe that beginning in 2013, the company can convert
between 25% and 35% of EBITDA to free cash flow
Relevant aspects of BI-LO's liquidity include:
Cash sources to exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
Net sources to remain positive over the next 12 months, even if EBITDA
declines 15%.
The company has no meaningful maintenance financial covenants.
It has sound relationships with the banks, in our view.
Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on BI-LO LLC,
to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. This incorporates our expectation that the company will
improve credit metrics, with profit growth for the remainder of the year. We
would consider a higher rating if management successfully implements its
strategic operational initiatives at Winn-Dixie while BI-LO continues with is
positive operating trends, and the combined company improves debt leverage to
the mid-4x area and FFO to debt to approximately 18%. This could occur in
2013, if the company meets our 2012 expectations and grows EBITDA by roughly
8% and reduces debt by about $120 million. However, we currently view the
company's financial policy as "very aggressive," given its private ownership.
Consideration for a higher rating will likely require a reassessment of the
company's financial policy as well as expectations for sustained improvement
in credit protection measures.
Conversely, we would consider a lower rating if debt leverage rises to the
mid-6x area, which could occur with a 25% decline of EBITDA from our
forecasted levels. This could in turn occur with only 2% sales growth and
about 60 basis points of EBITDA margin contraction at the combined company.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Standard & Poor's Ratings--And Their Role In
The Financial Markets, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15,
2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
BI-LO LLC
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
$425 Mil. Sr Secured Notes Due 2019 B-
Recovery Rating 5