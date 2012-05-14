TEXT-Fitch says JP Morgan's Latam units ratings unaffected

May - Fitch Ratings downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'AA-' and its short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F1+'; while all parent and subsidiary long-term ratings in the U.S. were placed on Rating Watch Negative (see release 'Fitch Downgrades JPM's LT and ST IDR to 'A+/F1' and Places LT IDR on Rating Watch Negative' dated on May 11, 2012). The downgrade occurred as a result of the firm's announcement last week that JPM had a $2 billion trading loss on its synthetic credit positions in its Chief Investment Office (CIO). The positions were intended to hedge the firm's overall credit exposure, particularly during periods of credit stress. While the size of loss is manageable in Fitch's view, the magnitude of the loss and ongoing nature of these positions, implies a lack of liquidity and raises questions regarding the firm's risk appetite, risk management framework, practices and oversight; all key credit factors. Fitch believes the potential reputational risk and risk governance issues raised at JPM are no longer consistent with an 'AA-' rating. JPM operates several subsidiaries in Mexico, Colombia and a Branch in Chile rated by Fitch with national scale ratings, among many other subsidiaries in LATAM (currently not rated). The ratings of the subsidiaries in Mexico and Colombia are driven by the support provided by its parent (JPM) and in the case of Chile, its national scale ratings reflect the branch nature of the operations. All those national scale ratings (detailed list of ratings provided at the end of this release) are at the highest level on their respective National Scale's. Despite its relative small size compared to the parent company, JPM operations in LATAM are still considered strategic for JPM and its past history of support are supportive of Fitch's support assessment. Fitch still considers the capacity and willingness' of JPM to support its LATAM subsidiaries remains strong; while JPM's current IDR's, even when they are on Negative Watch, remains above the rating of the respective sovereigns of Colombia, Mexico and its equal to the foreign currency rating of Chile. Considering such facts, the ratings of all the subsidiaries in LATAM remain unaffected by the current action. Further downgrades on JPM may have limited or no impact on the national scale ratings of the subsidiaries in Mexico, Colombia and its branch in Chile, especially considering the current Support Rating Floor for JPM (SRF 'A'). Fitch currently rates the following entities as indicated: Banco J.P. Morgan S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple, J.P. Morgan Grupo Financiero (Mexico) --Long-term national scale rating 'AAA(mex)', Stable Outlook; --Short-term national scale rating 'F1+(mex)'. J.P. Morgan Casa de Bolsa S.A. de C.V., J.P. Morgan Grupo Financiero (Mexico). --Long-term national scale rating 'AAA(mex)', Stable Outlook; --Short-term national scale rating 'F1+(mex)'. JP Morgan Corporacion Financiera S.A. (Colombia) --Long-term national scale rating 'AAA(col)', Stable Outlook; --Short-term national scale rating 'F1+(col'.) JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A (Chile Branch) --Long-term national scale rating 'AAA(cl)', Stable Outlook; --Short-term national scale rating 'N1+(cl)'.