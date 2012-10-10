TEXT-S&P affirms Dave & Buster's Inc

Overview
-- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., parent of Dave & Buster's
Inc., announced that it is suspending its IPO.
-- We are affirming all ratings on Dave & Buster Inc., including our 'B-'
corporate credit rating, and removing them from CreditWatch with positive
implications.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we might upgrade
the company in the next 12 months if it continues to improve its credit
protection measures through earnings growth.
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Dallas-based restaurant and out-of-home entertainment company Dave & Buster's
Inc., including the 'B-' corporate credit rating. At the same time, we removed
all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive
implications on Sept. 28, 2012. The outlook is positive.
Rationale
The ratings on Dave & Buster's Inc. reflect our expectations that credit
measures over the next 12 months will improve, but remain consistent with a
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile under our criteria. We expect
leverage to decline slightly on earnings improvement, but we think the
company's cash flow coverage ratios will remain thin because of still high
debt levels, while it maintains adequate liquidity. The financial risk profile
also incorporates the company's very aggressive financial policy, influenced
by its private equity ownership. We view Dave & Buster's business risk profile
as "weak" under our criteria because its small-size operations make it more
susceptible to swings in commodity costs and consumer spending.
Credit protection measures improved over the past year, and we expect
additional improvement in the next year on earnings growth. EBITDA has
increased to about $126 million for the 12-month period ended July 29, 2012,
up from $121 million the same time last year. The growth was propelled by new
store openings, same-store sales growth of about 5%, and benefits from
marketing and cost initiatives. Debt to EBITDA declined to 6.2x from nearly
6.5x over the same timeframe, and funds from operations (FFO) to debt
increased to 12% from 9%. We expect this trend of improvement to continue in
the next 12 months. The key assumptions under our base case for the next year
include the following:
-- Improving unemployment levels of under 8% and modest U.S. gross
domestic product growth of about 2% should fuel same-store sales to the
mid-single digit area.
-- Cost inflation of about 50 basis points.
-- EBITDA growing to about $130 million on new-store contribution and
organic sales growth.
The company forecasts $71 million in capital spending for 2012, and we
anticipate similar levels next year. We think these expenditures will be
funded with generated cash flows and existing cash balances.
Given our cash flow expectations, we think debt levels will increase on
incremental pay-in-kind (PIK) debt. However, earnings growth should offset
additional debt. We do not expect any material dividends in the next year.
Considering these assumptions and expectations, we expect leverage to decline
slightly to under 6x and FFO to debt to be about 14%. All credit metrics
include PIK debt issued at the holding company. A key risk to our forecast is
the potential for higher-than-expected commodity costs--which could hurt
metrics meaningfully because of the company's smaller-size operations, and
stall the improvement we expecting over the next year.
Liquidity
Dave & Buster's liquidity position should remain adequate over the next 12
months in our view. Relevant assumptions in our liquidity analysis are:
-- We believe liquidity sources will exceed uses by at least 1.2x.
-- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
-- We expect free cash flow of between $5 million and $10 million on
higher capital spending.
-- Compliance with maintenance financial covenants will likely withstand
a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- Debt amortization is minimal and the credit agreement stipulates a
cash flow sweep based on leverage ratios.
-- We do not view financial risk as prudent because the ownership
structure of the company directs financial policy, and its prior use of debt
to fund dividends.
Dave & Busters indicated that its cash balances, which totaled nearly $55
million at July 29, 2012, will serve as an essential funding source to its
capital spending program. We think its liquidity sources are also supported by
its generated cash flows and a $50 million committed revolving credit
facility. We expect cash on hand to decline to about $15 million next year on
new-store openings and renovations, but the revolving credit facility will
remain undrawn.
Recovery analysis
We rate the bank credit facilities 'B+' with a recovery rating of '1',
indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of
a payment default. We rate the $200 million senior notes 'CCC+' with a '5'
recovery rating, indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in
event of default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see our
"here
7163147&rev_id=6&sid=1005973&sind=A&", published on Feb. 29, 2012, on
RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
The positive outlook on Dave & Buster's incorporates our expectation that
positive sales trends and earnings growth over the next year will result in
credit measures that are in line with a one-notch higher rating. In our
forecast for the next 12 months, modest cost pressures will be offset by
same-store sales growth of 5% and benefits from new store openings, leading to
EBITDA margins of about 22% and leverage of slightly under 6x. We also see FFO
to debt increasing slightly, to around 14%, albeit still at thin levels. In
our ratings assumptions, we do not foresee material dividends. We think that
if the company can execute its IPO and use the proceeds to reduce debt, an
upgrade could occur earlier than we anticipate.
We could revise the outlook to stable if further improvement in credit
protection is not likely, possibly as a result of cost inflation that offsets
the benefits from new store openings, or if competition heightens and leads
to meaningful promotional activities. These factors could result in EBITDA
margins of slightly under 21% and leverage in the mid-6x area on a sustained
basis. We could also revise the outlook to stable following debt-financed
shareholder initiatives.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant
Industry, Dec. 4, 2008
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed, Recovery Rating Unchanged; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Dave & Buster's Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Watch Pos/--
Dave & Buster's Inc.
Senior Secured B+ B+/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 1 1
Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC+/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 5 5