TEXT-Fitch rates Republic Services proposed notes

May 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB' to Republic 	
Services, Inc.'s (RSG) proposed $750 million senior unsecured note
offering. Fitch's current Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for RSG is 'BBB', and the
Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
Proceeds from the 10-year issuance are expected to be used to fund the 	
redemption of $750 million of Allied Waste's 6.875% notes due in 2017. RSG now 	
has no major debt maturities until 2018. The company expects to incur a $97 	
million charge related to the redemption, of which $26 million will be cash. 	
Provisions for the new debt are similar to the company's other recent note 	
issuances.	
	
Recent company performance has been in-line with Fitch's expectations. The 	
ratings reflect the company's healthy operating margins, stable debt levels, and	
proven ability to generate substantial free cash flow (FCF). Though core waste 	
volumes remain low coming out of the recession, RSG continues to produce strong 	
results, maintaining EBITDA margins around 30%. RSG has begun to see some 	
improvement in pricing both in landfill and commercial & industrial collection. 	
Fitch expects both pricing and volume to grow modestly as the broader economy 	
continues to improve, which should lead to better revenue growth in 2012. 	
	
The company's cash flow profile remains robust. RSG produced $440 million in FCF	
in the last 12 months ending March 31, 2012 and should continue to produce 	
significant free cash for the foreseeable future. Robust cash generation is 	
offset by shareholder friendly activity. The company repurchased $460 million in	
shares in 2011 and increased its dividend to $0.22/share from $.20/share in the 	
third quarter. The company is expected to continue to prioritize dividends and 	
buybacks, slowing the pace of debt reduction that has occurred since the 	
purchase of Allied Waste Industries in 2008. As of March 31, 2012, RSG's 	
debt/EBITDA per Fitch's calculations stood at 2.8 times (x), substantially 	
unchanged from a year ago. Debt/EBITDA as calculated for RSG's debt covenant was	
3.0x for the same time period. 	
	
RSG also recently amended and extended its $1.25 billion credit facility due in 	
2013. The amendment primarily extends the maturity from 2013 to 2017. Other 	
changes to the facility include initiating a cap on priority indebtedness of 15%	
of consolidated tangible assets and a release of all subsidiary guarantees. The 	
definition of EBITDA utilized in the financial covenants has also been amended 	
to add back accretion expense, and to add back all non-cash losses on the 	
extinguishment of debt, where the previous agreement only added back non-cash 	
losses on debt at Allied Waste. 	
	
The full list of ratings is as follows:	
	
Republic Services, Inc.	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured long-term debt 'BBB'.	
	
Allied Waste Industries, Inc.	
--IDR 'BBB'.	
	
Allied Waste North America	
--IDR 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured rating 'BBB'.	
	
Browning-Ferris Industries 	
--IDR 'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured rating 'BBB'.

