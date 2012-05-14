TEXT-S&P affirms Kodiak Oil & Gas

May 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B-' issue rating on Denver-based Kodiak Oil & Gas' senior unsecured notes following the announcement that Kodiak will add on an additional $100 million to its $650 million 8.125% senior notes due 2019, bringing total unsecured notes to $750 million. The recovery rating on the notes remains '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'B' corporate credit rating on Kodiak and stable outlook are unaffected. The exploration and production company intends to use proceeds to refinance borrowings under its credit facility and for general purposes. As of March 31, 2012, Kodiak had $650 million in balance sheet debt. The ratings on Kodiak Oil & Gas reflect the company's "vulnerable" business risk, "aggressive" financial risk, and "adequate" liquidity assessments. These assessments reflect Kodiak's relatively small asset base and production levels, lack of geographical diversification, and high spending levels in excess of projected operating cash flows. The ratings also reflect the company's significant exposure to robust crude oil prices, a favorable cost structure, and solid resource play acreage position. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Assumptions: Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010 RATINGS LIST Kodiak Oil & Gas Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed $750 mil sr unsecd nts due 2019 B- Recovery rating 5