TEXT-S&P rates Valener, cites link to Gaz Metro

May 14    (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating on 	
Valener Inc.	
     -- The rating reflects our view of the company's inherent link to Gaz 	
Metro L.P. (GMLP), as well as a strong business risk profile and significant 	
financial risk profile.	
     -- The stable outlook on Valener reflects the stable outlook on GMLP.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+' 	
long-term corporate credit rating on Montreal-based Valener Inc. The outlook 	
is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating reflects Standard & Poor's view of the company's inherent link to 	
Gaz Metro L.P. (GMLP; A-/Stable/--), as well as a strong business risk profile 	
and significant financial risk profile. The ratings are not equalized with 	
those on GMLP, as there are no explicit debt or distribution guarantees 	
between the two. Valener receives distributions from its equity ownership in 	
GMLP that are residual to debt servicing at Gaz Metro Inc. (A-/Stable/--), 	
which benefits from GMLP as a guarantor.	
	
Valener has a 29.0% equity interest in GMLP, and a 24.5% economic interest in 	
the Seigneurie de Beaupre wind power projects under long-term contracts to 	
Hydro-Quebec. The interest in GMLP represents more than 90% of Valener's 	
assets, and we expect it to stay near this level. We base our assessment of 	
the company's business risk on GMLP's underlying regulated natural gas 	
distribution businesses in Quebec and Vermont, as well as its regulated 	
electric transmission and distribution assets in Vermont. GMLP also has 	
interests in the Seigneurie de Beaupre wind power projects. We expect residual 	
cash flows from wind power to be more volatile than those from regulated gas 	
distribution due to the nature of wind generation	
	
In our view, the relationship between GMLP and Valener is key to the rating. 	
Valener has no direct operations or staff, and is managed by GMLP pursuant to 	
a management and administration support agreement. Valener's four board 	
members are also on the GMLP board, and its stated strategy is to maintain its 	
29% proportional interest in GMLP as it increases. GMI has supported Valener, 	
providing an additional C$20 million in distributions over three years 	
starting in fiscal 2011 to support Valener's dividends.	
	
Without this relationship, we would view a simple equity investment in GMLP as 	
a higher risk cash flow due to its subordinated nature, and our ratings would 	
reflect that view. We believe Valener's business risk profile reflects the 	
additional wind interest, the subordinated cash flows, and the lack of 	
restriction on nonregulated business activity that is present at GMLP through 	
its trust indenture.	
	
Valener's significant financial risk profile reflects our view of the 	
company's degree of leverage and future financing needs. Valener receives 	
distributions from GMLP, and accounts for its interest as equity. The 	
distributions reflect residual cash flows from GMLP after it has satisfied its 	
own financing needs. Pursuant to the partnership agreement, GMLP has to 	
distribute at least 85% of its net income, excluding nonrecurring items. Any 	
distributions less than 85% will require 90% approval from GMLP's board, which 	
provides an effective veto to the four Valener directors nominated to the 	
board. GMLP is distributing above this level, so we view this as a lower limit 	
to cash flows at Valener, recognizing the fact that earnings are variable.	
	
We forecast funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of approximately 32% in 2012, 	
and about 26% in 2013. Falling FFO-to-debt is a function of debt at Valener, 	
which we expect to increase to approximately C$100 million at year-end from 	
C$44 million at first-quarter 2012, as the company invests in GMLP to maintain 	
its proportionate interest as GMLP completes the Central Vermont Public 	
Service Corp. (CVPS) acquisition later this year. We expect distributions 	
received from GMLP to be sufficient to maintain Valener's C$1.00 per share 	
dividend and maintain FFO-to-debt financial metrics in the mid to high 20% 	
range.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Valener's liquidity as adequate. In accordance with our liquidity 	
criteria, expectations and assumptions that support our assessment include the 	
following:	
     -- Liquidity sources in the next 12 months will exceed its uses 1.2x or 	
more.	
     -- We believe the company has a sound relationship with its banks and 	
good access to the capital markets.	
	
Valener has sources of approximately C$180 million, including approximately 	
C$25 million of FFO, and approximately C$155 million availability under its 	
C$200 million revolver that matures in 2016. Uses include expected capital 	
spending of more than C$140 million to finance its investments in GMLP and 	
Seigneurie de Beaupre wind projects in fiscal 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on Valener reflects the stable outlook on GMLP. We believe 	
that a negative rating action on GMLP would lead to one on Valener; however, 	
the reverse is not necessarily true. Furthermore, a negative rating action on 	
Valener would not necessarily flow through to GMLP. We view the integrated 	
relationship between GMLP and Valener as beneficial to the rating--any change 	
in this relationship, but not Valener's share ownership, would cause us to 	
reassess our rating on the company. We would lower the rating if we expected a 	
sustained decline in Valener's adjusted FFO-to-debt to below 23% from the 32% 	
we forecast in 2012. An upgrade is unlikely in our 18-24 month outlook period.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned 	
Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Rating Assigned	
	
Valener Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                BBB+/Stable/--

