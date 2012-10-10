TEXT-Fitch affirms BancWest Corporation, subsidiaries at 'A'

Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BancWest Corporation's (BWE) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of the subsidiary banks, Bank of the
West (BOW) and First Hawaiian Bank (FHB). A full list of rating actions follows
at the end of this release.
Today's rating action on BWE was taken in conjunction with Fitch's Global
Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) review. As part of this review, the IDRs of
BNP-Paribas (BNPP), BWE's ultimate parent, were affirmed at 'A+/F1+'.
RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE
The IDRs of BWE and its subsidiary banks are linked to that of their 100% owner,
BNPP. Fitch believes that BWE is a strategically important subsidiary to BNPP
because of the strong propensity and ability to support and explicit capital
support that has been provided to BWE.
The viability ratings of the subsidiary banks reflect better asset quality, a
solid customer funding base, and stronger capitalization. Profitability has been
pressured by a reduced net interest margin in a low interest rate environment
but has benefited from lower impairment charges and an improved operating cost
structure.
Because of a regulatory capital exemption (expiring in 2015) at the holding
company due to its ownership, BWE has historically operated with weak equity
measures. During June 2012, BNPP injected $2.2 billion in common equity into
BWE; the cash proceeds were used to repay short-term debt owed to the parent and
other affiliates. BWE's Fitch Core Capital Ratio improved to 9.90% at June 30,
2012 from 5.72% at Dec. 31, 2011 with regulatory capital measures similarly
growing. In addition to owning 100% of BWE, BNPP holds the vast majority of
outstanding debt. Management anticipates that BWE will exceed all regulatory
capital standards through retained earnings but has not ruled out conversion of
more debt to equity.
Since peaking at end-2010, non-performing assets (including accruing TDRs) have
improved to 2.29% of gross loans and foreclosed property at June 30, 2012 with
most of the improvement coming at Bank of the West. First Hawaiian Bank's asset
quality has been historically very good. Reserve coverage similarly improved to
75% at BWE. Net credit losses declined measurably to 0.67% of average loans (on
an annualized basis) for the first half of 2012 compared with 1.01% in 2011.
BWE's return on assets grew to 0.79% (annualized) in the first half of 2012
compared with 0.67% in 2011 as weaker margins were offset by lower impairment
charges. Part of new provisions during the most recent period was associated
with the transfer of a portion of non-performing loans held for sale. BWE
benefited from modest gains on sale of securities and a reduction in operating
costs in the first half of 2012.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
The IDRs of BWE and its subsidiaries are linked to that of BNPP. Should the IDR
of BNPP be upgraded, it is likely that the IDRs of BWE would be upgraded. Since
the IDR of BNPP is at its Support Rating Floor and has a Stable Outlook, it will
not likely be downgraded unless the ability or propensity to support of the
French sovereign diminishes. Although not viewed as likely in the near term, if
BWE becomes less strategically important to BNPP, its IDR could be downgraded.
Fitch believes that the VRs have limited upside in the near term. However,
continued strengthening of capital at the holding company, consistent credit
improvement and sustained earnings commensurate with higher rated peers could
positively affective the VR in the medium term. Conversely, negative pressure on
the VR could occur should current positive credit trends materially reverse and
credit losses escalate and/or core earnings deteriorate from current levels.
BancWest Corporation had $78.7 billion in total assets at June 30, 2012 with
over 700 offices in the Western United States, principally in California and
Hawaii.
The following ratings have been affirmed:
BancWest Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '1'.
Bank of the West
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Support rating at '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
First Hawaiian Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Support rating a '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012).
