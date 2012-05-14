版本:
TEXT-Fitch cuts 3 Nuveen Muni Fund short-term ratings

May 14 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+', the short-term
ratings assigned to variable-rate demand preferred (VRDP) shares issued by three
municipal closed-end funds managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc. (NFA) and
subadvised by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC (NAM). The 'AAA' long-term ratings
assigned to the VRDP shares are unaffected by this action. The affected 	
securities are:	
	
Nuveen Municipal Advantage Fund, Inc. (NMA): 	
	
--$296,800,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 1, due March 1, 2040. The liquidity 	
provider is JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ('A+/F1').	
	
Nuveen Premium Income Municipal Fund 4, Inc. (NPT): 	
	
--$262,200,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 1, due March 1, 2040. The liquidity 	
provider is JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ('A+/F1').	
	
Nuveen Quality Income Municipal Fund, Inc. (NQU): 	
	
--$388,400,000 of VRDP Shares, Series 1, due Dec. 1, 2040. The liquidity 	
provider is JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ('A+/F1').	
	
KEY RATING DRIVERS	
	
The short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP shares were downgraded following 	
Fitch's downgrade of the short-term rating of the liquidity provider, JPMorgan 	
Chase Bank, N.A. (JP Morgan, rated 'A+/F1'). The VRDP shares have a put feature 	
pursuant to an unconditional purchase agreement provided by JP Morgan, and as 	
such, the short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP shares are directly linked to 	
the short-term creditworthiness of the liquidity provider.	
	
The long-term ratings assigned to the VRDP shares are not affected by this 	
rating action, and remain unchanged at 'AAA'. The long-term ratings reflect the 	
sufficiency of the asset coverage and the associated structural protections 	
which require deleveraging in the event of asset coverage declines.	
	
RATINGS SENSITIVITY	
	
The ratings assigned to the VRDP shares may be sensitive to material changes in 	
the leverage composition, portfolio credit quality, or market risk of the fund. 	
A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver 	
could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.	
	
Certain terms of the funds' asset coverage tests are set in the fee agreement, 	
which is renewed on a periodic basis. Changes to these terms that weaken the 	
tests may have negative rating implications.	
	
The short-term ratings assigned to the VRDP shares may also be sensitive to 	
changes in the financial condition of the liquidity provider. A downgrade of the	
liquidity provider to 'F2' would result in a downgrade of the short-term ratings	
of the VRDP shares to 'F2', absent other mitigants. A downgrade below 'F2', on 	
the other hand, would not necessarily result in a downgrade of the short-term 	
rating of the VRDP shares, given the acceleration features in the transaction 	
that would result in a mandatory tender of the VRDP shares for remarketing, and 	
if not successful, purchase by the liquidity provider.	
	
For additional information about Fitch rating guidelines applicable to debt and 	
preferred stock issued by closed-end funds, please review the criteria 	
referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at 	
'www.fitchratings.com'.

