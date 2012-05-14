版本:
S&P assigns prelim 'B-' rtg to Ceridian sr nts (prelim recov: '

May 14 	
 
 
 	
Overview	
     -- U.S. information services provider Ceridian is amending
and extending a portion of its term loan B notes due 2014 and
issuing senior secured notes 	
as part of the transaction. 	
     -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating
to the proposed 	
senior notes and the extended term loan B with a preliminary
recovery rating 	
of '3'.	
     -- We are also affirming the existing 'B-' corporate credit
rating and 	
existing issue-level ratings on the senior secured and unsecured
debt.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the modest near-term debt
maturities as 	
well as the significant base of recurring revenues.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its
preliminary 	
'B-' issue-level rating and preliminary '3' recovery rating to 	
Minneapolis-based Ceridian Corp.'s proposed $500 million senior
notes due 2019 	
and to its extended term loan B. The preliminary '3' recovery
rating indicates 	
our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of
a payment 	
default by the borrower.	
	
The company is issuing the notes in conjunction with an
amend-and-extend 	
transaction of part of the company's currently outstanding bank
debt.	
	
We also affirmed our existing corporate credit ratings and
issue-level 	
ratings. The outlook is stable.	
	
The issue-level rating on Ceridian's senior secured debt is 'B-'
(the same as 	
the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '3',
indicating the 	
expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a
payment 	
default. The rating on the company's unsecured debt issue is
'CCC' (two 	
notches lower than the corporate credit rating) and the recovery
rating is 	
'6', indicating the expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery
in the event 	
of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Ceridian reflect a very aggressive capital
structure with an 	
unfavorable maturity schedule, as well as the effects of a weak
economy on the 	
company's revenue and operating earnings. The proposed
transactions will ease 	
the impact of the nearer term maturities as well as provide some
covenant 	
relief. In addition, significant recurring revenue streams and
defensible 	
market positions partially offset the broader economic factors.
With annual 	
revenues of about $1.5 billion, Ceridian is an information
services company 	
that serves the human resources (HRS), stored value cards and
solutions (SVS), 	
and--through its Comdata Network Inc. subsidiary--transportation
industries. 	
Barriers to entry in Ceridian's markets are high, the result of
developed 	
niche market positions, economies of scale, and long-term
customer 	
relationships. 	
	
Standard & Poor's characterizes Ceridian's business risk profile
as "fair." We 	
expect global economic weakness to continue constraining
Ceridian's revenue 	
and earnings growth in the near term. In the HRS segment (nearly
two-thirds of 	
total revenues), we expect persistently high unemployment to
limit 	
payroll-related processing revenue growth in the near term. In
addition, the 	
current low interest rates will suppress interest income on
funds held on 	
behalf of customers. The company recently acquired Canada-based
Dayforce, 	
which will enable it to offer software as a service (SaaS) based
products and 	
state of the art products. This should help it offset some of
the 	
macroeconomic impacts as it gains new customers. While Comdata's
revenues 	
(about 25% of total revenues) are exposed to volatility in fuel
prices, 	
expansion into adjacent, less penetrated market segments
provides some growth 	
potential.	
	
Ceridian's focus on improving profitability through tighter cost
controls and 	
business process improvements helped it partly offset lower
revenues and 	
interest income. Adjusted EBITDA margins were about 24% for the
year ended 	
December 2011, in line with the prior-year level. Margins were
somewhat 	
affected by the loss of the Military OneSource contract as well
as by upfront 	
investment in marketing and related expenditures before the
associated revenue 	
is recognized. We expect Ceridian to generate modest annual free
cash flow, 	
based on relatively consistent operating earnings and modest
capital 	
expenditures (at 2%-3% of sales).	
	
We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged." Adjusted 	
total debt to EBITDA was 10.6x as of December 2011, compared
with 10.7x the 	
prior year, and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage was 1.4x. The
current rating 	
incorporates the assumption that EBITDA and leverage will not
materially 	
improve in the near term, with revenues growing in the
low-single digits and 	
margins remaining at present levels. These metrics are unlikely
to deviate 	
significantly if growth rates were to vary somewhat from
expectations.	
	
Liquidity	
Ceridian has an "adequate" liquidity position. We expect it to
generate 	
sufficient operating cash flow to fund modest capital
expenditures and meet 	
term loan amortization payments. Required amortization payments
are $37.4 	
million in 2012. Ceridian had $244 million of cash (as of March
31, 2012) and 	
availability under its $300 million revolving credit facility
(expiring May 9, 	
2014, although a portion will be extended in conjunction with
the present 	
amend-and-extend transaction).  	
	
Ceridian also has a $275 million securitization facility secured
by Comdata 	
receivables maturing in 2014, with nothing outstanding as of
March 31. The 	
company was in compliance with its covenants as of March 31,
2012. Ceridian 	
has $3.4 billion of debt associated with its 2007 LBO which was
due in 2014 	
and 2015. This transaction will push out maturities and reduce
the nearer term 	
maturity wall the company faced, thereby improving its financial
flexibility 	
somewhat. In addition, the leverage covenant will be increased,
giving the 	
company additional covenant headroom. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on
Ceridian, 	
published Dec. 5, 2011, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook reflects Ceridian's modest near-term
debt maturities 	
with minimal amounts due before 2014 and the eased leverage
covenant providing 	
sufficient headroom over the near term, as well as the
significant base of 	
recurring revenues. We expect revenue to slowly grow in
conjunction with the 	
economic recovery, introduction of new offerings, and expansion
into new 	
markets. Liquidity is ample enough to handle near-term
maturities. However, 	
the highly leveraged capital structure limits a possible
upgrade. 	
	
We could lower our ratings as the company approaches the 2014
maturity wall 	
and there are no plans in place to restructure or repay the
remaining debt, or 	
if covenant headroom drops to less than 10%.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global
Technology Industry 	
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In
The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To
Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now,
Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,
Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks
In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk
Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Ceridian Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--       	
	
New Ratings	
	
Ceridian Corp.	
 Senior Secured                	
  $500 mil senior notes due 2019        B-(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      3(prelim)	
	
Ceridian Corp.	
Ceridian Canada Holdings ULC	
Ceridian Canada Ltd	
  Extended term loan B                  B-(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      3(prelim)	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Ceridian Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC                	
   Recovery Rating                      6

