S&P assigns prelim 'B-' rtg to Ceridian sr nts (prelim recov: '

May 14 Overview -- U.S. information services provider Ceridian is amending and extending a portion of its term loan B notes due 2014 and issuing senior secured notes as part of the transaction. -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating to the proposed senior notes and the extended term loan B with a preliminary recovery rating of '3'. -- We are also affirming the existing 'B-' corporate credit rating and existing issue-level ratings on the senior secured and unsecured debt. -- The stable outlook reflects the modest near-term debt maturities as well as the significant base of recurring revenues. Rating Action On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating and preliminary '3' recovery rating to Minneapolis-based Ceridian Corp.'s proposed $500 million senior notes due 2019 and to its extended term loan B. The preliminary '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default by the borrower. The company is issuing the notes in conjunction with an amend-and-extend transaction of part of the company's currently outstanding bank debt. We also affirmed our existing corporate credit ratings and issue-level ratings. The outlook is stable. The issue-level rating on Ceridian's senior secured debt is 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '3', indicating the expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the company's unsecured debt issue is 'CCC' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '6', indicating the expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Ceridian reflect a very aggressive capital structure with an unfavorable maturity schedule, as well as the effects of a weak economy on the company's revenue and operating earnings. The proposed transactions will ease the impact of the nearer term maturities as well as provide some covenant relief. In addition, significant recurring revenue streams and defensible market positions partially offset the broader economic factors. With annual revenues of about $1.5 billion, Ceridian is an information services company that serves the human resources (HRS), stored value cards and solutions (SVS), and--through its Comdata Network Inc. subsidiary--transportation industries. Barriers to entry in Ceridian's markets are high, the result of developed niche market positions, economies of scale, and long-term customer relationships. Standard & Poor's characterizes Ceridian's business risk profile as "fair." We expect global economic weakness to continue constraining Ceridian's revenue and earnings growth in the near term. In the HRS segment (nearly two-thirds of total revenues), we expect persistently high unemployment to limit payroll-related processing revenue growth in the near term. In addition, the current low interest rates will suppress interest income on funds held on behalf of customers. The company recently acquired Canada-based Dayforce, which will enable it to offer software as a service (SaaS) based products and state of the art products. This should help it offset some of the macroeconomic impacts as it gains new customers. While Comdata's revenues (about 25% of total revenues) are exposed to volatility in fuel prices, expansion into adjacent, less penetrated market segments provides some growth potential. Ceridian's focus on improving profitability through tighter cost controls and business process improvements helped it partly offset lower revenues and interest income. Adjusted EBITDA margins were about 24% for the year ended December 2011, in line with the prior-year level. Margins were somewhat affected by the loss of the Military OneSource contract as well as by upfront investment in marketing and related expenditures before the associated revenue is recognized. We expect Ceridian to generate modest annual free cash flow, based on relatively consistent operating earnings and modest capital expenditures (at 2%-3% of sales). We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 10.6x as of December 2011, compared with 10.7x the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage was 1.4x. The current rating incorporates the assumption that EBITDA and leverage will not materially improve in the near term, with revenues growing in the low-single digits and margins remaining at present levels. These metrics are unlikely to deviate significantly if growth rates were to vary somewhat from expectations. Liquidity Ceridian has an "adequate" liquidity position. We expect it to generate sufficient operating cash flow to fund modest capital expenditures and meet term loan amortization payments. Required amortization payments are $37.4 million in 2012. Ceridian had $244 million of cash (as of March 31, 2012) and availability under its $300 million revolving credit facility (expiring May 9, 2014, although a portion will be extended in conjunction with the present amend-and-extend transaction). Ceridian also has a $275 million securitization facility secured by Comdata receivables maturing in 2014, with nothing outstanding as of March 31. The company was in compliance with its covenants as of March 31, 2012. Ceridian has $3.4 billion of debt associated with its 2007 LBO which was due in 2014 and 2015. This transaction will push out maturities and reduce the nearer term maturity wall the company faced, thereby improving its financial flexibility somewhat. In addition, the leverage covenant will be increased, giving the company additional covenant headroom. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Ceridian, published Dec. 5, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects Ceridian's modest near-term debt maturities with minimal amounts due before 2014 and the eased leverage covenant providing sufficient headroom over the near term, as well as the significant base of recurring revenues. We expect revenue to slowly grow in conjunction with the economic recovery, introduction of new offerings, and expansion into new markets. Liquidity is ample enough to handle near-term maturities. However, the highly leveraged capital structure limits a possible upgrade. We could lower our ratings as the company approaches the 2014 maturity wall and there are no plans in place to restructure or repay the remaining debt, or if covenant headroom drops to less than 10%. Ceridian Canada Holdings ULC Ceridian Canada Ltd Extended term loan B B-(prelim) Recovery Rating 3(prelim) Ratings Affirmed Ceridian Corp. Senior Secured B- Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured CCC Recovery Rating 6