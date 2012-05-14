S&P assigns prelim 'B-' rtg to Ceridian sr nts (prelim recov: '

May 14
Overview
-- U.S. information services provider Ceridian is amending
and extending a portion of its term loan B notes due 2014 and
issuing senior secured notes
as part of the transaction.
-- We are assigning a preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating
to the proposed
senior notes and the extended term loan B with a preliminary
recovery rating
of '3'.
-- We are also affirming the existing 'B-' corporate credit
rating and
existing issue-level ratings on the senior secured and unsecured
debt.
-- The stable outlook reflects the modest near-term debt
maturities as
well as the significant base of recurring revenues.
Rating Action
On May 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its
preliminary
'B-' issue-level rating and preliminary '3' recovery rating to
Minneapolis-based Ceridian Corp.'s proposed $500 million senior
notes due 2019
and to its extended term loan B. The preliminary '3' recovery
rating indicates
our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of
a payment
default by the borrower.
The company is issuing the notes in conjunction with an
amend-and-extend
transaction of part of the company's currently outstanding bank
debt.
We also affirmed our existing corporate credit ratings and
issue-level
ratings. The outlook is stable.
The issue-level rating on Ceridian's senior secured debt is 'B-'
(the same as
the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '3',
indicating the
expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a
payment
default. The rating on the company's unsecured debt issue is
'CCC' (two
notches lower than the corporate credit rating) and the recovery
rating is
'6', indicating the expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery
in the event
of a payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on Ceridian reflect a very aggressive capital
structure with an
unfavorable maturity schedule, as well as the effects of a weak
economy on the
company's revenue and operating earnings. The proposed
transactions will ease
the impact of the nearer term maturities as well as provide some
covenant
relief. In addition, significant recurring revenue streams and
defensible
market positions partially offset the broader economic factors.
With annual
revenues of about $1.5 billion, Ceridian is an information
services company
that serves the human resources (HRS), stored value cards and
solutions (SVS),
and--through its Comdata Network Inc. subsidiary--transportation
industries.
Barriers to entry in Ceridian's markets are high, the result of
developed
niche market positions, economies of scale, and long-term
customer
relationships.
Standard & Poor's characterizes Ceridian's business risk profile
as "fair." We
expect global economic weakness to continue constraining
Ceridian's revenue
and earnings growth in the near term. In the HRS segment (nearly
two-thirds of
total revenues), we expect persistently high unemployment to
limit
payroll-related processing revenue growth in the near term. In
addition, the
current low interest rates will suppress interest income on
funds held on
behalf of customers. The company recently acquired Canada-based
Dayforce,
which will enable it to offer software as a service (SaaS) based
products and
state of the art products. This should help it offset some of
the
macroeconomic impacts as it gains new customers. While Comdata's
revenues
(about 25% of total revenues) are exposed to volatility in fuel
prices,
expansion into adjacent, less penetrated market segments
provides some growth
potential.
Ceridian's focus on improving profitability through tighter cost
controls and
business process improvements helped it partly offset lower
revenues and
interest income. Adjusted EBITDA margins were about 24% for the
year ended
December 2011, in line with the prior-year level. Margins were
somewhat
affected by the loss of the Military OneSource contract as well
as by upfront
investment in marketing and related expenditures before the
associated revenue
is recognized. We expect Ceridian to generate modest annual free
cash flow,
based on relatively consistent operating earnings and modest
capital
expenditures (at 2%-3% of sales).
We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged." Adjusted
total debt to EBITDA was 10.6x as of December 2011, compared
with 10.7x the
prior year, and adjusted EBITDA interest coverage was 1.4x. The
current rating
incorporates the assumption that EBITDA and leverage will not
materially
improve in the near term, with revenues growing in the
low-single digits and
margins remaining at present levels. These metrics are unlikely
to deviate
significantly if growth rates were to vary somewhat from
expectations.
Liquidity
Ceridian has an "adequate" liquidity position. We expect it to
generate
sufficient operating cash flow to fund modest capital
expenditures and meet
term loan amortization payments. Required amortization payments
are $37.4
million in 2012. Ceridian had $244 million of cash (as of March
31, 2012) and
availability under its $300 million revolving credit facility
(expiring May 9,
2014, although a portion will be extended in conjunction with
the present
amend-and-extend transaction).
Ceridian also has a $275 million securitization facility secured
by Comdata
receivables maturing in 2014, with nothing outstanding as of
March 31. The
company was in compliance with its covenants as of March 31,
2012. Ceridian
has $3.4 billion of debt associated with its 2007 LBO which was
due in 2014
and 2015. This transaction will push out maturities and reduce
the nearer term
maturity wall the company faced, thereby improving its financial
flexibility
somewhat. In addition, the leverage covenant will be increased,
giving the
company additional covenant headroom.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on
Ceridian,
published Dec. 5, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects Ceridian's modest near-term
debt maturities
with minimal amounts due before 2014 and the eased leverage
covenant providing
sufficient headroom over the near term, as well as the
significant base of
recurring revenues. We expect revenue to slowly grow in
conjunction with the
economic recovery, introduction of new offerings, and expansion
into new
markets. Liquidity is ample enough to handle near-term
maturities. However,
the highly leveraged capital structure limits a possible
upgrade.
We could lower our ratings as the company approaches the 2014
maturity wall
and there are no plans in place to restructure or repay the
remaining debt, or
if covenant headroom drops to less than 10%.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Ceridian Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
New Ratings
Ceridian Corp.
Senior Secured
$500 mil senior notes due 2019 B-(prelim)
Recovery Rating 3(prelim)
Ceridian Corp.
Ceridian Canada Holdings ULC
Ceridian Canada Ltd
Extended term loan B B-(prelim)
Recovery Rating 3(prelim)
Ratings Affirmed
Ceridian Corp.
Senior Secured B-
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Unsecured CCC
Recovery Rating 6