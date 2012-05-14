S&P asgns Triton Container Fin iii LLC 2012-1 nts prelim rtg

May 14
OVERVIEW
-- Triton Container Finance III LLC's (TCF III's) issuance
is an ABS securitization backed by a $493,511,109 (NBV)
portfolio containing 180,249
containers. TCF III has the right to lease revenues from the
portfolio and any
residual cash flows from the sale of containers. This collateral
is shared
with TCF III's series 2009-1 notes.
-- We assigned our preliminary rating to the series 2012-1
notes.
-- The preliminary rating reflects our view of the
transaction's
portfolio characteristics, the likelihood of timely interest and
principal
payments, the initial and future lessees' estimated credit
quality, and the
structure, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary rating to Triton Container
Finance III LLC's
$275 million fixed-rate secured notes series 2012-1 (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by
$493,511,109
(net book value) portfolio containing 180,249 containers. TCF
III has the
right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any residual cash
flows from
the sale of containers. This collateral is shared with TCF III's
series 2009-1
notes.
The preliminary rating is based on information as of May 14,
2012. Subsequent
information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the
preliminary ratings.
The preliminary rating reflects our view of:
-- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate
principal payments
will be made on or before the legal final maturity date.
-- The initial and future lessees' estimated credit
quality.
-- The transaction's structure, which is expected to be
bankruptcy remote.
-- The portfolio characteristics.
-- The manager's experience and management team.
-- Certain compliance tests, concentration limitations, and
early
amortization events included in the transaction documents, as
described below.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a
credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to
include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement
mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from
the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: Triton Container Finance III LLC - Series
2012-1, published
May 14, 2012.
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity
Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4,
2011.
-- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Global Railcar
And Container
Lease Securitizations, published June 21, 2010.
PRELIMINARY RATING ASSIGNED
Triton Container Finance III LLC - Series 2012-1
Class Rating Amount
2012-1 A- (sf) 275