TEXT-Fitch affirms RBS Securities IDRs at 'A-/F1'

Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed RBS Securities Inc.'s (RBSSI)'A-'
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'F1' short-term IDR. RBSSI is a wholly
owned indirect subsidiary of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS
Group) which is rated by Fitch at 'A/F1' and was also affirmed today. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
Today's rating action on RBSSI was taken in conjunction with Fitch's global
trading and universal bank periodic review, which included the RBS Group.
Fitch's outlook for the industry is stable on balance. The positive rating
drivers include improved liquidity, funding, capitalization and more streamlined
businesses, all partly driven by regulation. Offsetting these positive drivers
are substantial earnings pressure, regulatory uncertainty and heightened legal
and operational risk.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
RBSSI is considered by Fitch to be a strategically important business within The
Royal Bank of Scotland plc's (RBS) Markets and International Banking (M&IB)
segment and remains a significant earnings contributor to the overall group. As
such, Fitch continues to view the ratings as being closely linked. RBSSI also
relies on the parent for contingent funding, capital and liquidity needs and
without such support, the rating would be materially lower on a stand-alone
basis, though the agency recognizes that it is operated as an integral part of
RBS's M&IB segment.
RBSSI relies heavily on wholesale, short-term secured financing, which Fitch
views as a credit negative. However, the firm has extended maturities across its
repo book and reduced counterparty concentrations. Balance sheet inventory is
largely comprised of high quality, liquid securities, primarily U.S. government
and Agency securities. Contingency funding plans and liquidity stress tests have
also been improved. The firm has also exited certain non-core businesses such as
cash equities and emerging markets, though the firm did not carry any material
inventory from these businesses.
The firm's revenues are heavily concentrated in trading one asset class, which
also places further pressure on the firm's credit profile. As a result, Fitch
believes RBSSI's franchise is more limited than many of its diversified broker
dealer peers in the United States.
The current ratings incorporate RBS's continuing demonstrated support in the
form of capital infusions and credit lines. In addition, the ratings of RBSSI
rely on some level of UK government support because the ultimate parent's
viability ratings are lower than the current long- and short-term IDRs. The 'F1'
short-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that any support if needed would be
forthcoming in the short term.
RBSSI has made improvements to its balance sheet leverage and risk management
infrastructure over the past several years. Fitch-adjusted leverage stood at
12.1x as of June 30, 2012, compared to 12.9x at YE11 and 28.9x at YE10. The
current level is generally consistent with the Fitch-rated broker-dealer peer
group and is expected to remain fairly consistent going forward.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
RBSSI's Long-term IDR is notched down from RBS's IDR because the entity is a
foreign subsidiary and support may diminish over time. Fitch believes that the
UK government will continue to allow support of RBSSI, but that bank
subsidiaries may have priority in support in an extreme stress scenario.
Furthermore, over time, the UK government may push to separate investment
banking from core banking activities, which may reduce support over time and
cause Fitch to revisit the ratings.
Changes to RBSSI's ratings would move in tandem with RBS's Long- and Short-term
IDRs because RBSSI's ratings are driven by that of its parent RBS. If RBSSI were
no longer deemed to be strategically important to RBS, RBSSI's ratings would be
downgraded, potentially by multiple notches.
RBSSI is one of two principal operating companies for M&IB in North America. Its
primary business lines include mortgage and ABS Sales and Trading, Flow Credit
Sales and Trading, Treasury Markets, Prime Brokerage and Rates Sales and
Trading. In addition to being an SEC registered broker dealer, it is also a CFTC
designated Futures Commission Merchant (FCM). It is also an agent for the
Federal Reserve Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF). The firm had
$130 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2012.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings of RBS Securities Inc.:
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
