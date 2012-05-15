版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日

BOEING/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 15 Boeing Co : * CEO says airline fundamentals generally intact, demand growing * CEO reaffirms carefully managed production increases * CEO says on track to hit 10/month production rate for 787 * CEO says automated cuts to US defense programs has low likelihood but is a

possibility * CEO says says has high degree of confidence in cfm engine for 737 max

