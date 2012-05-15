版本:
2012年 5月 16日

BOEING/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 15 Boeing Co : * Commercial airplanes CEO: no evidence of a production bubble * Commercial airplanes CEO: airplanes will be replaced sooner as airlines seek

fuel savings * Commercial airplanes CEO: trying to understand what it would take to produce

more than 10 787s per month

