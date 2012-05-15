版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 15日 星期二 23:04 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's revises Sally Holdings LLC outlook

May 15 Moody's rates Sally Holdings LLC proposed notes Ba3; revises outlook to positive from stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐