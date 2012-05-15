TEXT-Fitch affirms Willis North America

May 15 - Fitch Ratings today affirmed the 'BBB-' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Willis North America Inc. (WNA), Willis Group Holdings PLC (Willis), and Trinity Acquisition Limited. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings actions is shown below. The ratings affirmations, which follow Fitch's normal periodic review of Willis' results and overall financial profile, reflect Fitch's expectation that projected ranges for three key credit ratios will remain at levels that are manageable for an insurance broker. Specifically, Fitch expects that Willis' reported debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2012 will return to levels at or close to the 2.5 times (x) level reported for full year 2010. Fitch notes that non-recurring expenses related to Willis' most recent operational review caused the company's reported debt-to- EBITDA ratio for 2011 to climb to approximately 3.3x. Fitch expects this key credit metric to decrease meaningfully in 2012 as restructuring costs abate and related expense savings benefit earnings. Fitch also expects the company's EBITDA-to-interest expense ratio to remain at least in the mid-single digits where it has stabilized over the past few years. Fitch anticipates that the company's interest coverage will benefit in 2012 from earnings growth and a year-over year reduction in annual interest expense. Fitch also anticipates that Willis' debt-to-total capital ratio, which was 48% at March 31, 2012, will stay near that level, where it has remained over the past several reporting periods. The ratings rationale for Willis reflects that the performance of the company's insurance brokerage operations has compared favorably its closest competitors for several years and that it will continue to do so in the near term. Fitch further notes that moderate commercial insurance pricing improvement in select business lines combined with modest improvement in the global economic environment will aid growth in several key business lines. Willis' ratings also consider the company's large intangible asset position, which currently comprise roughly 137% of Willis' common equity. Fitch recognizes that negative tangible equity is common among insurance brokers, and Willis has a solid record of integrating acquisitions, which somewhat mitigates risk associated with goodwill write downs. Similar to other insurance brokers that Fitch rates, Willis' ratings also reflect that the company faces contingent risks as an occasional target of litigation. Often, these suits allege that the broker misrepresented the terms of the insurance or reinsurance coverage or otherwise failed to fulfill its fiduciary responsibilities in completing the transaction. While Willis purchases errors and omissions insurance coverage to protect itself against this exposure, such protection is not always adequate to fully indemnify the broker for monetary damages. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include an increase in Willis' Debt-to-EBITDA ratio to levels in excess of 2.75x or a decrease in EBITDA-to-interest ratio to the low single-digit range for a period of consecutive years. Additionally, Fitch could downgrade Willis' ratings if the company reported a material goodwill impairment that cast doubt on Willis' ability to generate future earnings and cash flows. Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include a decrease in Willis' Debt-to-EBITDA ratio to levels below 2.0x for a period of several years accompanied by EBITDA-to-interest ratios averaging in the high single digits. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Willis Group Holdings PLC --IDR at 'BBB-'; --$300 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2016 at 'BBB-'; --$500 million of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'BBB-'. Willis North America Inc. --IDR at 'BBB-'; --$350 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2015 at 'BBB-'; --$600 million 6.2% senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'BBB-'; --$300 million 7.00% senior notes due 2019 'BBB-'. Trinity Acquisition Limited --IDR at 'BBB-'.