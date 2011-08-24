版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 03:35 BJT

TEST-Fitch revises 16 classes of Morgan Stanley 2007-13

 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
 Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has revised the ratings on 16 classes
in Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. 2007-13. These classes were downgraded from
'Csf' and 'CCsf' to 'Dsf' on Feb. 25, 2011 in error based on incorrect data
received from a third party provider. Had the correct data been used for the
actions taken June 7, 2011, Fitch would have affirmed the ratings as listed
below.
Fitch revised the following ratings:
Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. 2007-13
-- Class 5-A1 (61756HBH2) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 5-A3 (61756HBK5) 'CCsf/RR3';
-- Class 6-A1 (61756HBN9) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 6-A3 (61756HBQ2) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 6-A4 (61756HBR0) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 6-A5 (61756HBS8) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 7-A1 (61756HBT6) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 7-A4 (61756HBW9) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 7-A5 (61756HBX7) 'Csf/RR5';
-- Class 7-A6 (61756HBY5) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 7-A8 (61756HCA6) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 7-A9 (61756HCB4) 'Csf/RR5';
-- Class 7-A11 (61756HCD0) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 7-A13 (61756HCF5) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 7-A15 (61756HCH1) 'Csf/RR3';
-- Class 7-A17 (61756HCK4) 'Csf/RR3'.
Contact:
Performance Analyst
Sean Nelson
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0207
Fitch Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Grant Bailey
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0544
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria' (July 8, 2011);
--'U.S. RMBS Criteria for Recovery Ratings' (July 11, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria
here
U.S. RMBS Criteria for Recovery Ratings
here
 (New York Ratings Team)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐