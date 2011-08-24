TEST-Fitch revises 16 classes of Morgan Stanley 2007-13

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has revised the ratings on 16 classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. 2007-13. These classes were downgraded from 'Csf' and 'CCsf' to 'Dsf' on Feb. 25, 2011 in error based on incorrect data received from a third party provider. Had the correct data been used for the actions taken June 7, 2011, Fitch would have affirmed the ratings as listed below. Fitch revised the following ratings: Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc. 2007-13 -- Class 5-A1 (61756HBH2) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 5-A3 (61756HBK5) 'CCsf/RR3'; -- Class 6-A1 (61756HBN9) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 6-A3 (61756HBQ2) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 6-A4 (61756HBR0) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 6-A5 (61756HBS8) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 7-A1 (61756HBT6) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 7-A4 (61756HBW9) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 7-A5 (61756HBX7) 'Csf/RR5'; -- Class 7-A6 (61756HBY5) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 7-A8 (61756HCA6) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 7-A9 (61756HCB4) 'Csf/RR5'; -- Class 7-A11 (61756HCD0) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 7-A13 (61756HCF5) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 7-A15 (61756HCH1) 'Csf/RR3'; -- Class 7-A17 (61756HCK4) 'Csf/RR3'. Contact: Performance Analyst Sean Nelson Associate Director +1-212-908-0207 Fitch Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Grant Bailey Managing Director +1-212-908-0544 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria' (July 8, 2011); --'U.S. RMBS Criteria for Recovery Ratings' (July 11, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. RMBS Surveillance Criteria here U.S. RMBS Criteria for Recovery Ratings here (New York Ratings Team)