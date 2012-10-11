版本:
2012年 10月 11日

TEXT-S&P: FAQ on Venezuela's rating, election

Oct 11 - The re-election of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez will not
change Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' key assumptions regarding its rating
on the sovereign, according to a published article titled "What Does President
Chavez's Victory Mean For The Rating On Venezuela?"

"Our rating already incorporates a large degree of political uncertainty that 
balances an otherwise relatively solid balance sheet for a 'B+' rated 
sovereign," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sebastian Briozzo.

Our base-case scenario already assumed the re-election of President Chavez and 
the continuation of the economic policies implemented in recent years. 
Although Venezuela's expected public sector deficit represents a high 8.6% of 
GDP for year-end 2012, the general government's debt remains a moderate 25% of 
GDP, based on our estimates.

Venezuela's incumbent President Hugo Chavez won a fourth term on October 7 
with 54.66% of the votes. Opposition candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski, 
governor of the state of Miranda, got 44.73%.


 

