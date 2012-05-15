版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Sally Beauty Holdings

Overview	
     -- Sally Beauty Holdings, Sally Holdings, and Sally Capital Inc. have 	
filed an unlimited Rule 415 shelf registration for debt securities. Also, 	
Sally Holdings and Sally Capital Inc., as co-issuers, are proposing to issue 	
$700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2022.	
     -- We are assigning a 'BB+' corporate credit rating to Sally Beauty 	
Holdings Inc. and affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Sally 	
Holdings LLC. 	
     -- We are also assigning our preliminary 'BBB-' and 'BB+' senior secured 	
and senior unsecured debt ratings, respectively, to the Rule 415 shelf 	
registration, while, at the same time, assigning the notes issue our 'BB+' 	
issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating. 	
     -- The outlook is positive, reflecting our view that Sally Beauty will 	
maintain its positive operating momentum, resulting in improving credit 	
metrics over the near term.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' 	
corporate credit rating to Denton, Texas-based Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The 	
outlook is positive.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BBB-' and 'BB+' senior secured 	
and senior unsecured debt ratings, respectively, to Sally Beauty Holdings 	
Inc., Sally Holdings LLC, and Sally Capital Inc.'s unlimited Rule 415 shelf 	
registration for debt securities and guarantees of debt securities. 	
	
Concurrently, we assigned our 'BB+' issue-level rating to the company's 	
proposed $700 million senior unsecured notes due 2022, which is a drawdown 	
from the shelf registration. We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of 	
'3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for 	
noteholders in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Furthermore, we affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating and our 'BBB' 	
senior secured debt rating on Sally Holdings. The recovery rating remains '1', 	
indicating our expectations for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event 	
of a payment default.	
	
According to the company, it intends to use the proceeds from the note 	
offering to pay in full all amounts outstanding under its senior secured term 	
loan B facility due Nov. 16, 2013, and to repay about $91 million outstanding 	
under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility and the 	
remainder, if any, for general corporate purposes. Upon completion of the 	
refinancing, we will withdraw our ratings on the term loan B facility. 	
	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's rating reflects our view that Sally Beauty Holdings and its 	
indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, Sally Holdings and Sally Capital, will 	
maintain its positive momentum with organic sales growth of 9% to 11%, 	
positive comparable-store sales, and modest gross margin improvement, 	
resulting in improving credit protection measures over the next 12 months.	
	
In our opinion, Sally's financial risk profile is "significant," reflecting 	
its moderately leveraged capital structure, its predictable positive cash flow 	
generation--given the fairly stable characteristics of its distribution 	
business--and its improving credit protection measures. In addition, we view 	
the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory," given its position as 	
the largest U.S. beauty supply distributor in the U.S., somewhat countered by 	
its participation in the competitive and very fragmented professional beauty 	
supply industry, both domestically and internationally. The rating also 	
reflects our expectation that Sally will make small tuck-in acquisitions over 	
the intermediate term that are not credit-damaging.	
	
In our view, Sally has performed well since its spinoff from Alberto-Culver in 	
2006, and has exceeded our expectations in terms of its operating performance 	
through the recession and its debt reduction. Despite the sluggish economy and 	
fragile retail sector, sales were up 10.9% in the second quarter because of 	
same-store sales growth, new store openings, and acquisitions. Same-store 	
sales increased 9.1% in the second quarter compared with 6.0% in the prior 	
year. We believe that the company will be able to sustain these trends over 	
the next several years because of the stable, recurring nature of its 	
business. We expect new store openings and small acquisitions to continue, 	
like the recent acquisition of Kapperservice Floral B.V., the largest 	
professional beauty supply group in the Netherlands, which the company funded 	
primarily with free cash flow, to propel sales growth. 	
	
Debt leverage has consistently improved because of EBITDA growth and debt 	
repayment and was 3.1x and EBITDA to interest coverage was 4.2x as of March 	
31, 2012. Over the next year, we estimate that credit ratios could be 	
indicative of an "intermediate" financial risk profile. We project leverage 	
will be below 3x, EBITDA interest coverage should improve to the 5x area and 	
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be in the low- to mid-20% area. 	
Specifically, our assumptions for Sally over the near term include the 	
following: 	
     -- High-single-digit positive revenue increases and mid- to 	
high-single-digit same-store growth;	
     -- Modest improvement in margin due to sales leverage, low-cost sourcing, 	
and increased sales of higher margin exclusive-label products;	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $70 million in fiscal 2012 and about $75 	
million in fiscal 2013; and	
     -- Share repurchases of $200 million in fiscal 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Sally's liquidity is "strong" and will meet its needs over the next 	
12 months. Furthermore, we estimate that there should be no significant 	
shortfalls in liquidity in the next two years, given that the company has very 	
modest debt maturities. 	
	
Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations:	
     -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, cash flow from 	
operations, and availability under its revolving credit facility) will exceed 	
uses by 1.5x or more.	
     -- We estimate that, when measured over the next 24 months, sources over 	
uses will remain well above 1x.	
     -- We estimate that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even 	
if EBITDA were to decline by 30% and debt is more than 25% below covenant 	
limits.	
     -- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability 	
under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio 	
maintenance covenant will apply.	
     -- We believe that the company has generally high standing in the credit 	
markets.	
     -- We expect that the company will likely be able to absorb, without 	
refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events.	
     -- We believe that the company has well-established, solid relationships 	
with banks.	
	
Sally had $64.8 million of cash and $378.9 million of availability (subject to 	
the borrowing base and letters of credit outstanding) under its $400 million 	
senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2012. We 	
expect the company to maintain significant availability over the next year, 	
given that we estimate peak usage of approximately $100 million. The credit 	
facility matures in November 2015.	
	
The unrated revolving credit facility requires Sally to maintain a 	
fixed-charge coverage ratio of at least 1:1x if availability under the credit 	
agreement falls below the lesser of $60 million or 15% of the then-current 	
borrowing base and $40 million. We estimate that Sally will be able to 	
maintain significant availability under the revolving credit facility over the 	
next year; compliance should not be an issue, in our view.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Sally, to be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on Sally is positive. We expect the company to maintain its 	
upward momentum, with organic sales growth of 9% to 11%, positive 	
comparable-store sales, and modest margin improvement, which should result in 	
stronger credit protection measures over the next year. We could raise the 	
rating if the company were to improve and sustain debt leverage (adjusted for 	
operating leases) between the 2.0x to 2.5x range. We estimate that this could 	
occur over the next 12 months if Sally's operating performance continues at 	
its current pace, with gross margin improving by more than 100 basis points 	
(bps) or more while growing revenues in the high-single-digit range, or a 	
combination of the two factors.	
	
We could take a negative rating action if Sally loses exclusive distribution 	
rights for key products, resulting in lower EBITDA and, consequently, higher 	
debt leverage of more than 4x, or if increased competitive pressure or 	
declining market conditions cause shortfalls in operating performance. For 	
example, we estimate that if revenues decline to the very low-single-digit 	
area and gross margin contracts by 100 bps or more, leverage would likely 	
return to the 4x area or more. We would then consider lowering the rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Rating	
	
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Positive/--    	
	
Sally Capital Inc.	
Sally Holdings LLC	
 Senior Unsecured	
  US$700 mil nts due 2022               BB+                	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Sally Holdings LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Positive/--    	
	
Sally Capital Inc.	
Sally Holdings LLC	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Sally Holdings LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BBB                	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
                                        To                 From	
Sally Capital Inc.	
Sally Holdings LLC	
 Senior Unsecured                       NR                 BB+	
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 3	
 Subordinated                           NR                 BB-	
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 6

