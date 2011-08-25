S&PBULLETIN: BHP Billiton's Results Help Mitigate Growth Risks

(The following was released by the ratings agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 25, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that BHP Billiton Ltd.'s
(A+/Stable/A-1) record financial results for the year ended June
30, 2011 will help mitigate the risks
associated with the group's recent partly debt-funded
acquisitions. In March 2011, BHP Billiton acquired Chesapeake
Energy Corp.'s interests in the Fayetteville shale (USA) for
US$4.75 billion. On July 14, 2011, BHP Billiton proposed to
acquire Petrohawk Energy Corp. for a total enterprise value of
about US$15.1 billion (including the assumption of net debt); at
Aug. 19, 2011, shares tendered represented approximately 97.4%
of the total outstanding shares of Petrohawk, which we believe
should expedite resolution of the takeover.
In our view, BHP Billion's credit profile can accommodate
the proposed acquisitions, given the group's conservative
financial profile and strong cash flow generation, evidenced by
the record result for fiscal 2011. Reported earnings were in
line with our expectations, reflecting sustained high commodity
prices. Underlying EBITDA rose by 51% to US$37.1 billion, and
net gearing was modest at 9%. However, we note that the recent
acquisitions have reduced the buffer for further large
debt-funded acquisitions or capital management. We expect BHP
Billiton to use financial levers (such as discretionary capital
expenditure) to protect its cash-flow-protection metrics if the
operating environment deteriorates. The group seeks to manage
its financial position to a "solid" 'A' credit rating.