TEXT-S&P revises Central Garden & Pet Co outlook

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Central Garden & Pet Co. posted weak fiscal 2012
second 	
quarter results, primarily stemming from operational issues associated with 	
the ongoing transformation plan.	
     -- We are affirming the 'B+' corporate credit rating and revising the 	
outlook to negative from stable.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our forecast that further operational 	
issues, even if minor, could cause financial ratios to weaken to levels 	
indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and could cause 	
liquidity to remain "less than adequate."	
	
Rating Action	
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating on Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Central Garden & Pet Co. 	
and revised its outlook to negative from stable.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' issue-level rating on the company's 	
$375 million revolving credit facility due 2016. The recovery rating is '1', 	
which indicates our expectation of very high recovery (90% to 100%) for 	
creditors in the event of a payment default or bankruptcy. We also affirmed 	
our 'B' issue-level rating on the company's $450 million senior subordinated 	
notes due 2018. The recovery rating is '5', which indicates our expectation of 	
modest recovery (10% to 30%) for noteholders in the event of a payment default 	
or bankruptcy.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects the deterioration of 	
Central Garden & Pet's operating performance and credit metrics. The company's 	
transformational plan has run into operational issues primarily related to 	
shipment delays caused by certain facility consolidations. Heightening the 	
problem was unseasonably warm weather resulting in earlier demand for garden 	
products. In our opinion, further difficulties, even if minor, could weaken 	
financial ratios to levels indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk 	
profile. 	
	
The negative outlook also reflects our view that liquidity has weakened to 	
"less than adequate," primarily because EBITDA cushion under the interest 	
coverage covenant has fallen below 15% following lower profitability in the 	
second quarter. Leverage rose to 5.7x in the 12 months ended March 24, 2012, 	
from 3.7x in the year-ago period. We forecast cushion will remain below 15% 	
over the next few quarters because we do not expect a meaningful recovery in 	
profitability. 	
	
The ratings on Central Garden & Pet reflect our assessment that the company 	
continues to have a "weak" business risk profile and an "aggressive" financial 	
risk profile. Our business risk assessment reflects the company's weak 	
bargaining power with a concentrated retail customer base, and the risks 	
associated with the significant seasonality and intense competition in the 	
company's garden products segment. It also reflects the execution risks 	
associated with the company's transformation plan, which is intended to 	
transform the company from a portfolio of separately run businesses into an 	
integrated, multibrand company.	
	
Our financial risk assessment reflects our expectation for financial ratios to 	
remain at the low-end of indicative ratios for an "aggressive" financial risk 	
profile. Key financial ratios indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk 	
profile include adjusted leverage between 4x and 5x, and funds from operations 	
(FFO) to total debt between 12% and 20%. Our financial risk assessment also 	
incorporates our view that the company's liquidity is less than adequate, and 	
its financial policies are aggressive.	
	
Principal economic factors in our company forecast include weak economic 	
growth, high unemployment, weak consumer spending growth, and elevated raw 	
material costs through 2013. More specifically, Standard & Poor's economists 	
currently forecast GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.5% in 2013, consumer 	
spending growth of 2.0% in 2012 and 2.2% in 2013, the unemployment rate 	
finishing 2012 at 8.2% and finishing 2013 at 7.9%, and crude oil per barrel 	
(WTI) finishing 2012 near $104 and finishing 2013 near $115. Our economists 	
believe there is a 20% chance of a recession returning to the U.S. during the 	
next 12 months. (For more of our economists' research, see "U.S. Economic 	
Forecast: Beware The Ides Of March Jobs," published April 20, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect.) Considering these forecasts, our expectation for Central 	
Garden & Pet's operating performance in 2012 is as follows:	
	
     -- Revenue growth of about 3%, mostly from small acquisitions and 	
selective price increases.	
     -- Gross margin (excluding depreciation and amortization) erosion of 	
about 100 basis points to 31.1% given the continuation of elevated input costs 	
combined with intense pricing pressure from a concentrated retail customer 	
base. Facility consolidation and other cost reduction initiatives only partly 	
offset these pressures.	
     -- Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses growing at a 	
lower rate than revenue as the company continues to seek ways to lower costs.  	
     -- EBITDA margin declines to between 6.8% and 7.2% through fiscal 2013.	
     -- Free cash flow of between $20 million and $30 million per year through 	
fiscal 2013, which incorporate our forecast for little change in working 	
capital and capital expenditures of about $40 million.	
     -- We are not forecasting permanent debt reduction. The only change in 	
debt is associated with the seasonal shifts in revolver borrowings. We believe 	
revolver borrowings will remain between $20 million and $120 million during 	
the next 12 months.	
	
The above forecast items result in key financial ratios at the low-end of the 	
indicative ratios for the "aggressive" financial descriptor. Specifically, we 	
are forecasting:	
	
     -- The ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA remaining between 4.5x and 	
4.8x during rest of fiscal 2012 and remaining between 4.2x and 5.1x during 	
fiscal 2013. Leverage improves from current levels due to lower debt 	
outstanding.	
     -- FFO to total debt remaining between 12.5% and 15.5% through fiscal 	
2013.	
     -- EBITDA coverage of interest remaining between 2.5x and 2.8x through 	
fiscal 2013.	
	
In our view, the execution risks associated with the transformation plan 	
increase the possibility for key financial ratios to be even weaker than we 	
are forecasting. If the operational issues continue, we believe credit metrics 	
could remain in line with indicative ratios for the highly leveraged financial 	
risk profile. Key financial ratios indicative of a highly leveraged financial 	
risk profile include adjusted leverage above 5x and FFO to total debt below 	
12%.   	
	
We view the company's financial policies to be aggressive, which is partially 	
supported by recent debt issuance coupled with share repurchase and 	
acquisition activity. During the second quarter of fiscal 2012, the company 	
issued a $50 million add-on offering to its existing 8.25% senior subordinated 	
notes due March 2018, which brought the total notes size to $450 million. This 	
add-on offering followed share repurchases of nearly $110 million in fiscal 	
2011 and about $20 million to begin fiscal 2012. Acquisitions totaled $25 	
million in fiscal 2011, with no acquisition made during the first two quarters 	
of fiscal 2012. We forecast share repurchase activity will moderate, but 	
acquisitions will likely continue. During the most recent earnings call, 	
management indicated it continues to evaluate potential acquisition 	
opportunities.	
	
The operational issues encountered during the second quarter further confirm 	
our belief that the execution risks associated with the company's 	
transformation plan are high and that, at best, performance will only suffer 	
over the next few quarters. The goal of the plan is to transform the company 	
from a portfolio of separately run businesses into an integrated, multibrand 	
company. To achieve this goal, the company intends to consolidate warehouse 	
and distribution space, to optimize manufacturing capacity utilization, to 	
rationalize about 30% to 35% of the total SKU count, to consolidate purchasing 	
across the organization, and to integrate sales and marketing functions. 	
	
During the earnings call, management indicated that April significantly 	
benefitted from the shipment of backlog products, but that some product 	
shipments were cancelled altogether and that penalties were incurred for the 	
delays. We estimate that even with a stellar third-quarter performance, 	
full-year profitability will, at best, be in line with the prior year. As 	
such, we believe any further operational issues, even if minor, will likely 	
result in lower full-year profitability compared with the prior year.	
	
Liquidity	
We are revising our liquidity descriptor to "less than adequate" from 	
"adequate." We expect cash sources will exceed cash uses over the next 24 	
months, but we forecast EBITDA cushion under the interest coverage covenant 	
will remain below 15%. Further details of our assessment of the company's 	
liquidity are:	
	
     -- The company's weak profitability in the second quarter caused EBITDA 	
cushion under the interest coverage covenant to fall below 15%. We forecast 	
covenant cushion will remain below 15% for the next few quarters. This is the 	
principal reason we view liquidity to be "less than adequate."	
     -- We forecast the company's cash sources will exceed cash uses by more 	
than 1.2x over the next 12 months, and will remain positive over the next 12 	
months.	
     -- We forecast the company's net sources will be positive over the next 	
12 months, even if EBITDA declines by 15%, but we note the company would 	
violate its interest coverage financial maintenance covenant if EBITDA were to 	
decline by 15%.	
     -- The company's debt maturity profile is manageable. There is no debt 	
amortization. The revolving credit facility is due in 2016 and the senior 	
subordinated notes issue is due in 2018.	
	
As of March 24, 2012, we calculate total liquidity was nearly $144 million, 	
which included revolver availability of about $116 million and cash of about 	
$28 million. The company's average liquidity over the past seven quarters is 	
about $250 million and was about $181 million in the comparable prior-year 	
period.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Central 	
Garden & Pet Co., published on RatingsDirect on Feb. 14, 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative, which reflects our forecast that further operational 	
issues, even if minor, could cause financial ratios to weaken to levels 	
indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile and could cause 	
liquidity to remain less than adequate.	
	
We could lower the ratings if covenant cushion does not improve in the next 	
quarter or if operational issues continue, causing us to further revise our 	
financial forecasts down to reflect financial ratios remaining indicative of a 	
highly leveraged financial risk profile. Our revised forecast would reflect 	
adjusted leverage remaining near 5x. Based on recent results, we estimate 	
EBITDA would have to decrease by about 5% for adjusted leverage to be near 5x 	
at fiscal year-end 2012.	
	
We could revise our outlook to stable if the company is able to execute its 	
transformation plan without further operational disruptions, which would allow 	
a meaningful recovery in profitability. The profitability recovery would have 	
to be significant enough to allow covenant cushion to be sustained above 15% 	
and to allow financial ratios to be sustained within levels indicative of an 	
aggressive financial risk profile, including adjusted leverage in the low-4x 	
area. Based on recent results, we estimate EBITDA would have to increase by 	
about 15% for adjusted leverage to be in the low-4x area at fiscal year-end 	
2012.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Rating affirmed; Outlook revised	
                             To                From	
Central Garden & Pet Co.	
 Corporate credit rating     B+/Negative/--    B+/Stable/--	
	
Ratings affirmed; Recovery ratings unchanged	
Central Garden & Pet Co. 	
 Senior secured              BB	
   Recovery rating           1	
 Subordinated                B	
   Recovery rating           5

