公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 02:08 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts Trilogy International Partners senior secured notes

Overview
     -- Manageable debt maturity profile of Bellevue, Wash.-based 
telecommunications provider Trilogy continues to support the rating.
     -- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating and 
lowering our senior secured notes rating to 'CCC' from 'CCC+', based on our 
review of structural subordination. 
     -- Although we expect EBITDA to increase, we expect competition and 
business challenges to prevent Trilogy from improving its financial metrics to 
support a higher rating. 


Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' 
long-term corporate credit rating on Trilogy International Partners LLC. At 
the same time, we lowered the rating on the company's senior secured notes to 
'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The issue-level rating on the notes is two notches below 
our corporate credit rating, reflecting the structurally subordinated position 
of the parent company's debt to its subsidiaries. The two-notch difference 
results from a ratio of priority debt to assets exceeding 30%, according to 
our criteria. The outlook is stable. 

Rationale
The rating on Trilogy reflects its "vulnerable" business risk profile, based 
on its exposure to country, regulatory, and foreign-exchange risks due to its 
operations in countries with volatile political and economic conditions. The 
rating also reflects strong competition in its markets, a capital-intensive 
industry, "less-than-adequate" liquidity, "highly leveraged" financial risk 
profile, including our expectation that the leverage ratio will likely remain 
above 5x and that the company will generate negative free operating cash flow 
through 2012. Offsetting factors include the some geographic diversity of the 
company's operations, its manageable debt maturities, and growth prospects in 
New Zealand and Bolivia.

Trilogy provides wireless communications services through a low-price strategy 
to 3.8 million subscribers in three countries: the Dominican Republic, 
Bolivia, and New Zealand, with a total population of 24.7 million.

On March 31, 2012, the company sold its 95% ownership interest in Haitian 
subsidiary Communication Cellulaire d' Haiti S.A. (ComCel) to Digicel Group 
Ltd. for approximately $79.5 million. The company deposited $8 million of the 
purchase price into an escrow as a security for indemnification obligations to 
Digicel. Trilogy will receive the escrow money in tranches over three years, 
subject to any indemnification payments that may arise. Since the first 
quarter of 2012, Trilogy started reporting ComCel's operations as discontinued 
operations.

Although the sale will decrease Trilogy's revenues by approximately 14% and 
EBITDA by 15% in 2012, we believe that the net proceeds from the sale and the 
absence of ComCel's capital expenditures will improve its cash position, 
enabling it to redeploy resources in its existing markets.

During second-quarter 2012, excluding Trilogy's operations in Haiti, its 
revenues grew up 14% compared with the same period of 2011, mainly on 
subscriber growth across all of its markets, larger proportion of postpaid 
customers in New Zealand, and increase purchase and use of data and SMS 
services. Data and SMS generated 24% of total service revenues for the first 
half of the year. For 2012, under our base-case scenario, we expect a 
mid-single digit decrease in revenues due to the lack of ComCel's revenue 
contribution. For 2013, we expect a low-double digit revenue growth on 
subscriber growth across all of its markets and increased demand in data 
services. The deployment of LTE in 2013 in New Zealand will support higher 
data revenues. Also, greater shift in customer base to postpaid segment will 
drive higher ARPUs in this market.

Standard & Poor's expects EBITDA margin to increase to around 17% in 2012 from 
10.7% in 2011. EBITDA margins will increase as a result of the absence of the 
lower-margin Haitian operations. Furthermore, New Zealand operations are 
expected to be EBITDA neutral this year and positive from 2013 onwards. 
Finally, the company's Dominican Republic operations will start generating 
positive EBITDA in 2012 due to cost efficiencies. However, the company's 
profitability will remain below that of its peers, about 20%-30%.

Trilogy's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." For the 12 months 
ended June 30, 2012, Trilogy posted EBITDA interest coverage of 1.8x, total 
debt to EBITDA of 5.5x, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 6.4%, 
adjusted for operating leases and asset retirement obligations. Our base-case 
scenario assumes debt to EBITDA of 5.4x, FFO to debt of 11.2%, and EBITDA 
interest coverage of about 2.0x for 2012 due to EBITDA growth.

Liquidity
We consider Trilogy's liquidity to be "less than adequate" under our criteria. 
We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x in 2012; 
however, below that threshold thereafter. Additionally, the absence of credit 
lines and lack of headroom under its maintenance covenants constrain the 
company's financial flexibility. 

We expect sources of liquidity will include cash of $127.4 million as of June 
30, 2012, and FFO in excess of $60 million in the next 12 months. Cash uses 
during the next 12 months will likely include working capital and capital 
investments for around $158 million, debt maturities of around $8 million, and 
dividend payments in the range of $7 million - $10 million.

In the coming years, we expect that capital expenditures will remain elevated 
as the company continues to expand its operations in New Zealand and for the 
deployment of LTE in 2013 and its Bolivian operations continue their network 
expansion, resulting in negative free operating cash flow (FOCF).

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the company's manageable debt maturities and our 
expectation that EBITDA will improve as a result of an increase in subscribers 
and value-added services in the next few years. However, we believe near-term 
business challenges will likely prevent the company from achieving the 
necessary improvement in its financial metrics in 2012 and 2013 that would 
support a higher rating, but an upgrade is possible if leverage ratio falls 
and remains below 5.0x. If revenue and EBITDA were to decline, resulting in a 
wider negative FOCF generation that would continue eroding the company's cash 
position, we could lower the rating.


Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Trilogy International Partners LLC
 Senior Secured                         CCC                CCC+

Ratings Affirmed

Trilogy International Partners LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Stable/--

