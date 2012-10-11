版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Freddie Mac series K-015 structured pass through certificates

Oct 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed three classes of Freddie Mac Structured
Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-015 (Freddie Mac SPC K-015) multifamily
mortgage pass-through certificates as follows:

--$138.9 million class A-1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$866.3 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$1.0 billion class X1 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

Fitch does not rate class X3.

Freddie Mac SPC K-015 represents a pass-through interest in the corresponding 
class of securities issued by FREMF 2011-K15. Each Freddie Mac SPC K-015 
security has the same designation as its underlying FREMF 2011-K15 class. All 
classes of FREMF 2011-K15 were affirmed by Fitch on Sept. 19, 2012.

For further information regarding FREMF 2011-K15, please see the report 
published Sept. 19, 2012 titled "Fitch Affirms FREMF Mortgage Trust, Series 
2011-K15".

