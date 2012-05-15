TEXT-S&P downgrades Mexican telecom provider Axtel

May 15 - Overview -- Mexico-based telecommunication company Axtel is struggling to defend its market share. -- The company reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter financial performance. -- We are lowering our ratings on Axtel to 'B' from 'B-'. -- The negative outlook reflects the pressures on the company's liquidity as a result of the tight conditions of its bank loan. Rating Action On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Axtel S.A.B de C.V. to 'B-' from 'B'. At the same time, we lowered the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B-' from 'B', and the recovery rating of '3' on the notes, indicating the expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default, remains unchanged. The outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade reflects the company's deteriorating competitive position and a weaker-than-expected financial performance for the first quarter of 2012, which is still commensurate with an aggressive financial profile. Axtel's international traffic segment revenues dropped 26% due to pricing pressures from tough competition, which were not in line with our expectations. Additionally, we are concerned about Axtel's ability to compete with its larger and better capitalized peers. The ratings on Axtel reflect its aggressive financial profile and vulnerable business profile amid very competitive operating conditions and dependence on interconnection through Telefonos de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V (A-/Stable/--). The ratings also incorporate tight covenant headroom and our belief that its hefty capital expenditure program will keep resulting in free-operating-cash-flow deficits. Axtel's wide reach within Mexico and its flexible, advanced network that features several access technologies partly mitigate the negative factors. During the first quarter of 2012, revenue declined across most of the company's segments, the steepest of which occurred in the international traffic segment that caused EBITDA to drop by MXN70 million. Under our base case scenario, we expect a mid-single-digit decrease in revenues, EBITDA to fall by about MXN280 million, and EBITDA margin to skid to 30% by the end of 2012, compared with 33.3% for the first quarter of 2012. The company has expressed its intentions to scale back capital expenditures to preserve cash, however, this could limit its ability to grow or maintain its revenue generation, further hurting its profitability. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Axtel posted total debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 3.4x and 20.3%, respectively, adjusted for operating leases and pensions. We expect these ratios to deteriorate to 4.0x and 17.6% by the end of the year due to the international traffic segment's woes and the ongoing phasing out of the Nextel agreement. Liquidity Axtel's liquidity is less than adequate under our criteria and reflects tight covenant headroom under the company's leverage covenant. A decrease in EBITDA of more than 10% from our expectation or a higher foreign-exchange rate could cause the company to breach its leverage acceleration covenant under its existing banking facilities. However, we expect Axtel to be able to obtain a waiver from its lenders based on its solid relationships. The covenant also limits the company's ability to incur additional debt to finance its high capital expenditure program or withstand any high-impact, low-probability event. Nevertheless, in our opinion, the company's current liquidity sources adequately cover its short-term debt maturities. We estimate that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.2x in the coming 12 months. Sources of liquidity consist of about MXN1.4 billion in cash, about MXN520 million under its available committed credit lines, and at least MXN2.7 billion in expected FFO in the next 12 months. However, the covenant could limit the availability under its committed facilities. Cash uses are likely to include capital expenditures of about MXN2.20 billion and working capital outflows of about MXN201 million. Axtel has not generated free operating cash flow in the past few years as a result of its high capital spending program, and we expect it will remain negative over the next few years. The company has a manageable principal maturity profile, with its next major maturity in 2017. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the pressures on the company's liquidity as a result of the tight conditions of its bank loan, the weakening of the company's EBITDA generation as a result of lower international traffic prices and volumes, and capital expenditures' drag on cash flow. A failure to obtain a waiver in case the company breaches its covenants could result in lower ratings. Also, we could lower the ratings if the company incurs higher-than-expected capital expenditures that weaken the company's liquidity and/or if industry conditions and increased competition result in higher churn and greater pricing pressures. Though unlikely, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company's liquidity improves, giving it more ample covenant headroom. Ratings List Downgraded To From Axtel S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured B- B Recovery Rating 3 3