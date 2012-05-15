版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 16日 星期三 05:06 BJT

TEXT-S&P downgrades Mexican telecom provider Axtel

May 15 - Overview	
     -- Mexico-based telecommunication company Axtel is struggling to defend 	
its market share.	
     -- The company reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter financial 	
performance.	
     -- We are lowering our ratings on Axtel to 'B' from 'B-'. 	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the pressures on the company's liquidity 	
as a result of the tight conditions of its bank loan.	
	
	
Rating Action  	
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on Axtel S.A.B de C.V. to 'B-' from 'B'. At the same 	
time, we lowered the rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B-' 	
from 'B', and the recovery rating of '3' on the notes, indicating the 	
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default, 	
remains unchanged. The outlook is negative.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects the company's deteriorating competitive position and a 	
weaker-than-expected financial performance for the first quarter of 2012, 	
which is still commensurate with an aggressive financial profile. Axtel's 	
international traffic segment revenues dropped 26% due to pricing pressures 	
from tough competition, which were not in line with our expectations. 	
Additionally, we are concerned about Axtel's ability to compete with its 	
larger and better capitalized peers. 	
	
The ratings on Axtel reflect its aggressive financial profile and vulnerable 	
business profile amid very competitive operating conditions and dependence on 	
interconnection through Telefonos de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V (A-/Stable/--). The 	
ratings also incorporate tight covenant headroom and our belief that its hefty 	
capital expenditure program will keep resulting in free-operating-cash-flow 	
deficits. Axtel's wide reach within Mexico and its flexible, advanced network 	
that features several access technologies partly mitigate the negative factors.	
	
During the first quarter of 2012, revenue declined across most of the 	
company's segments, the steepest of which occurred in the international 	
traffic segment that caused EBITDA to drop by MXN70 million. Under our base 	
case scenario, we expect a mid-single-digit decrease in revenues, EBITDA to 	
fall by about MXN280 million, and EBITDA margin to skid to 30% by the end of 	
2012, compared with 33.3% for the first quarter of 2012. The company has 	
expressed its intentions to scale back capital expenditures to preserve cash, 	
however, this could limit its ability to grow or maintain its revenue 	
generation, further hurting its profitability.  	
	
For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, Axtel posted total debt to EBITDA and 	
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 3.4x and 20.3%, respectively, 	
adjusted for operating leases and pensions. We expect these ratios to 	
deteriorate to 4.0x and 17.6% by the end of the year due to the international 	
traffic segment's woes and the ongoing phasing out of the Nextel agreement.  	
	
Liquidity	
Axtel's liquidity is less than adequate under our criteria and reflects tight 	
covenant headroom under the company's leverage covenant. A decrease in EBITDA 	
of more than 10% from our expectation or a higher foreign-exchange rate could 	
cause the company to breach its leverage acceleration covenant under its 	
existing banking facilities. However, we expect Axtel to be able to obtain a 	
waiver from its lenders based on its solid relationships.	
	
The covenant also limits the company's ability to incur additional debt to 	
finance its high capital expenditure program or withstand any high-impact, 	
low-probability event. Nevertheless, in our opinion, the company's current 	
liquidity sources adequately cover its short-term debt maturities. We estimate 	
that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.2x in the coming 12 	
months.	
	
Sources of liquidity consist of about MXN1.4 billion in cash, about MXN520 	
million under its available committed credit lines, and at least MXN2.7 	
billion in expected FFO in the next 12 months. However, the covenant could 	
limit the availability under its committed facilities. Cash uses are likely to 	
include capital expenditures of about MXN2.20 billion and working capital 	
outflows of about MXN201 million.	
	
Axtel has not generated free operating cash flow in the past few years as a 	
result of its high capital spending program, and we expect it will remain 	
negative over the next few years. The company has a manageable principal 	
maturity profile, with its next major maturity in 2017.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the pressures on the company's liquidity as a 	
result of the tight conditions of its bank loan, the weakening of the 	
company's EBITDA generation as a result of lower international traffic prices 	
and volumes, and capital expenditures' drag on cash flow. A failure to obtain 	
a waiver in case the company breaches its covenants could result in lower 	
ratings. Also, we could lower the ratings if the company incurs  	
higher-than-expected capital expenditures that weaken the company's liquidity 	
and/or if industry conditions and increased competition result in higher churn 	
and greater pricing pressures. Though unlikely, we could revise the outlook to 	
stable if the company's liquidity improves, giving it more ample covenant 	
headroom.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 	
Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Axtel S.A.B. de C.V.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Negative/--     B/Negative/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 B	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐