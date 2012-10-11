版本:
TEXT-S&P revises PQ Corp outlook to stable

Overview
     -- Specialty chemical producer PQ Corp. plans to redesignate as 
restricted subsidiaries, Potters Holdings II L.P. and its subsidiaries. As a 
result, we view the combined group as a single credit entity. The Carlyle 
Group will retain majority ownership at PQ Corp following the combination.
     -- PQ Corp. plans to refinance all debt at PQ and Potters using proceeds 
from proposed debt issuance.
     -- We revised the outlook to stable from negative because we expect the 
transaction will reduce refinancing risks and modestly improve liquidity, 
though we still view the company as having a highly leveraged financial risk 
profile.
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on PQ and assigning 
issue and recovery ratings to proposed debt issues.

Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on PQ 
Corp. to stable from negative. We also affirmed our 'B' corporate credit 
rating and assigned our 'B+' issue ratings and '2' recovery ratings to the 
company's proposed first-lien senior secured credit facilities consisting of a 
$150 million revolving credit facility and a $1.1 billion term loan. The '2' 
recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial recovery (70%-90%) 
in the event of a payment default. In addition, we assigned our 'B-' issue 
rating and '5' recovery rating to the proposed $720 million in second-lien 
notes. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation for modest recovery 
(10%-30%) in the event of a payment default. All ratings reflect preliminary 
terms and conditions. We will withdraw our ratings on Potters and on existing 
debt at PQ following the successful completion of the proposed transaction.

Rationale
The outlook revision to stable from negative reflects our expectation that the 
debt refinancing will reduce PQ's refinancing risk by extending maturities, 
including 2014 maturities of about $1 billion in debt. The outlook revision is 
also underpinned by our expectation that credit measures at the combined 
entity have stabilized and will gradually improve. Liquidity also improves 
modestly because of a proposed new $150 million revolving credit facility. PQ 
Corp. currently does not have a revolving credit facility. In addition, we 
expect that the combination with Potters, which generates lower proportionate 
revenue relative to standalone PQ from currently weak European markets, 
reduces slightly credit risk related to PQ's higher dependence on these 
markets. Key credit risks include a highly leveraged financial profile, 
ongoing exposure to weak markets in Europe albeit at a lower level, and the 
absence of any cushion at the current ratings for even temporary declines in 
earnings that could increase leverage.

Our ratings on Malvern Pa.-based PQ Corp. reflect the company's "highly 
leveraged" financial profile, including very aggressive financial policies and 
its "fair" business risk profile. PQ is a specialty chemical producer that 
manufactures and markets inorganic specialty chemicals and specialty 
catalysts. The company produces sodium silicate, magnesium sulfate, zeolites, 
polyolefin catalysts, and other industrial chemicals. Following the 
combination with its 100% owned subsidiary Potters Holdings II L.P., PQ will 
also be a maker of glass beads for various industrial applications. The 
combination follows the 2011 separation, by designation as unrestricted 
subsidiaries, of the Potters business from PQ, which caused us to view support 
to PQ from Potter's operations as very limited. Potters is much smaller in 
revenue terms relative to PQ.

PQ Corp.'s highly leveraged financial profile and ownership constrain its 
ratings. The Carlyle Group is the majority owner of PQ, with financial 
policies that we characterize as very aggressive. We expect very thin cash 
flow generation, if any, in future years, and do not expect the company to 
meaningfully reduce its debt levels. Nonetheless, our ratings assume that 
management will not pursue financial policies, including growth plans or any 
acquisitions that further stretch the highly leveraged financial risk profile. 
We expect modest improvements in EBITDA will lead to a gradually improving 
financial profile with leverage credit metrics strengthening steadily over the 
next several years to levels consistent with our expectations at the rating. 
At the current ratings, we expect the key ratio of funds from 
operations-to-total debt to approach 10%. We expect the ratio to be about 5% 
pro forma for the combination and related financing. We anticipate that the 
consolidated ratio of adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will be high at about 7x on a 
pro forma basis, higher than our expectations at the rating for this ratio to 
approach 6x.

PQ's business risk profile remains "fair" on a combined basis. The business is 
characterized by well-established market positions, geographic diversity, a 
largely inorganic raw material base, and high operating margins. The company 
has a number 1 or number 2 market position in almost its entire product line. 
In sodium silicate, the company's single-largest product category by sales, PQ 
holds a major portion of the North American market and a strong position in 
the European market. Significant geographic diversity further supports the 
fair business profile, though in recent times, the company's exposure to 
European markets beset by weak economic growth has emerged as a credit risk. 
PQ operates many strategically located production sites globally, which 
provide diversity and an advantage versus its smaller and more narrowly 
focused competitors. Sodium silicate solutions are expensive to transport, and 
competitive production necessitates a large manufacturing base. However, 
operations are somewhat energy intensive and subject to volatile pricing in 
soda ash--a key raw material for the company. Nonetheless, the raw material 
base for the business is relatively broad and mostly inorganic, which limits 
exposure to volatility in petrochemical feedstock costs. 

EBITDA margins are high and expected to remain in the 23% to 25% range, 
reflecting the combined businesses market leadership position, and other 
business strengths. While margins have remained relatively stable in recent 
years, we expect weak operating environment in key markets to stymie revenue 
and EBITDA growth, despite the company's business risk profile strengths. This 
expectation results in our assumption of relatively flat EBITDA levels in 
2012, and only modest improvements in 2013 and beyond. Other assumptions 
related to EBITDA include:
     -- The company will continue to pass through any input or manufacturing 
cost increases to customers. However, the weak operating environment will 
constrain pricing preventing any near-term improvement in margin levels.
     -- There is potential for growth in EBITDA in relatively small, but high 
value added, niche businesses, such as the catalyst business, but we do not 
expect the overall impact on company EBITDA to be meaningful over the next 12 
months.

Liquidity
We believe PQ will maintain "adequate" liquidity (under our criteria). We 
expect sources of funds, consisting primarily of cash on the balance sheet and 
availability under a new revolving credit facility, to exceed uses by at least 
1.2x over the next year. The new credit facility is an additional future 
source of liquidity that the company does not currently have. PQ replaced its 
former facility with a term loan earlier in 2012. We do not expect the company 
to generate free cash flow on a consistent basis, given the meaningful 
outflows on capital spending program and interest, and our expectation that 
working capital usage is unlikely to decline and release cash flow. However, 
free operating cash flow should not be significantly negative. We believe net 
sources would be positive even with a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA.

We base our conclusions on liquidity on the following assumptions:
     -- Through the proposed refinancing the company is successful in 
refinancing its debt including large maturities of about $1 billion in 2014, 
and in establishing a new revolving credit facility as envisaged.
     -- We expect the company will be prudent in its capital spending plans, a 
meaningful portion of which we view as discretionary.
     -- There will be no shareholder rewards over the next one-two years.
     -- The company is able to maintain sufficient cushions under proposed new 
covenants under its planned credit facility, and covenant compliance would 
also withstand a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA.

Recovery analysis
We assigned our 'B+' issue ratings and '2' recovery ratings to the company's 
proposed first-lien senior secured credit facilities consisting of a $150 
million revolving credit facility and a $1.1 billion term loan. The '2' 
recovery rating indicates our expectation for substantial recovery (70%-90%) 
in the event of a payment default. In addition, we are assigning our 'B-' 
issue rating and '5' recovery rating to proposed $720 million in second lien 
notes. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation for modest recovery 
(10%-30%) in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery 
analysis, see, "PQ Corp.'s Recovery Rating Profile," to be published shortly 
following this report on RatingsDirect. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our anticipation of modest improvements to 
liquidity and to the debt maturity profile resulting from the transaction, and 
expected stabilizing of credit metrics. Additionally, the combination with 
Potters diminishes somewhat, but does not eliminate, our view of the income 
risks and cash flow volatility arising out of the exposure to challenging 
European markets over the next 12 months. Still, we believe that the company 
has little cushion for any unexpected setbacks to earnings or cash flow given 
the high levels of debt leverage. Leverage credit metrics are weak relative to 
our expectation at the rating. We believe there will be a very gradual 
strengthening in these metrics arising out of gradual improvements in 
earnings. 

We could lower ratings if this anticipated strengthening does not materialize 
or if earnings or liquidity weaken so that leverage credit metrics deteriorate 
from current levels. This could happen if revenue growth stalls or turns 
negative, or if EBITDA margins decline by more than two percentage points from 
current levels. We could lower ratings if the combination and related 
financing does not take place, which would likely, heighten credit risks, 
including refinancing risk, as we approach the 2014 maturity date for about $1 
billion in PQ debt.

The company's highly leverage financial risk profile constrain the ratings. We 
would raise the ratings if the financial risk profile improved due to greater 
earnings growth than we expected, or if the company paid down meaningful 
levels of debt, though we currently do not believe PQ will generate sufficient 
cash flow to do so. We could also upgrade the company if the ratio of funds 
from operations-to-total debt exceeded 12% on a sustainable basis.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                               To                 From
PQ Corp.
 Corporate credit rating       B/Stable/--        B/Negative/--

New Rating

PQ Corp.
 Senior secured
  US$150 mil revolving credit fac      B+    
  bank ln due 2017                     
   Recovery rating                     2   
  US$720 mil second-lien nts due            
  Dec. 2018                            B-
   Recovery rating                     5    
  US$1.1 bil first-lien term bank ln      
  due 2017                             B+
   Recovery rating                     2

