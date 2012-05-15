Fitch upgrades Delphi ratings following acquisition

May 15 HICAGO, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of Delphi
Financial Group, Inc. (DFG) and its insurance subsidiaries following completion
of the acquisition of DFG by Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD) and its
subsidiary Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire (TMNF). The ratings are removed from
Rating Watch Positive and assigned a Stable Outlook. A complete listing of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
TMNF is the largest property/casualty insurer in Japan and is the main operating
subsidiary of TMHD. TMNF's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) is rated 'AA-' by
Fitch, and the company operates in the U.S. through a branch office and a
subsidiary, the Philadelphia Insurance Companies.
The ratings upgrade for DFG is based on expectations that current capital levels
at DFG's insurance subsidiaries will be maintained, and financial support to DFG
from a strong and large parent will be available. Fitch considers DFG's
strategic fit within the TMHD enterprise, to be 'Very Important' under Fitch's
'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Sept. 22, 2011.
The strategic category Fitch has assigned to DFG may migrate to 'Core' over time
as the role of DFG within TMHD and its international growth strategic becomes
more defined. This could lead to a rating change that would align DFG with
TMNF's group rating.
TMNF paid approximately $2.7 billion in cash for DFG, which is about 11% of its
shareholders equity and represents a sizeable premium over DFG's March 31, 2012
book value of $1.9 billion. DFG's common stock had been trading at a discount to
book value before the acquisition was announced.
DFG is expected to remain intact and operate autonomously after the acquisition
but will be exploring cooperative synergies between itself and the other U.S.
operations of TMHD. DFG shares a common target customer as Philadelphia
Insurance, but there is minimal to no overlap in products offered by the
companies.
First-quarter 2012 net income for DFG fell 34% to $33 million due to acquisition
expenses, but operating earnings were within expectations with an 11% increase
compared with first-quarter 2011. Fitch expects operating earnings for DFG to
continue on this pace in 2012. DFG expects to pay a legal settlement to its
former Class A stockholders and option holders of approximately $49 million
later in 2012, if the settlement is finalized and approved by the Delaware
courts.
DFG's investment profile also improved at March 31, 2012, as gross unrealized
losses and other-than-temporary impairments for MBS were $35 million, or 0.5% of
total fixed maturity securities, while total bond net unrealized gains improved
to $359 million compared with $66 million and $215 million for year-end 2010 and
2011, respectively. Financial leverage (excluding FAS 115) decreased to 24% at
March 31, 2012 from approximately 25% at year-end 2011.
Key rating triggers for DFG that could lead to an upgrade include:
--A change in strategic category to 'Core' within the TMHD enterprise.
The remaining upgrade triggers relate to a reassessment of DFG's standalone
ratings:
--Excess capital at the operating subsidiary level measured by operating
leverage, NAIC risk-based capital, or Fitch's proprietary model;
--Prolonged trend in operating results (measured by pretax return on assets,
combined ratio, and operating ratio relative to Fitch's median guidelines) above
historical averages and consistent with higher rated companies.
Key rating triggers for DFG that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A multi-notch change in the ratings of TMNF.
The remaining downgrade triggers relate to a reassessment of DFG's standalone
ratings:
--Deterioration in capital at the operating subsidiary level measured by
operating leverage, NAIC risk-based capital, or Fitch's proprietary model;
--An increase in debt to total capital above 30%;
--Deterioration in operating results (measured by pretax return on assets,
combined ratio, and operating ratio relative to Fitch's median guidelines) that
is inconsistent with industry averages or driven by ill-advised growth;
--Earnings coverage of interest expense below the 4x level.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Delphi Financial Group, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating to 'A-' from 'BBB';
--Senior notes due 2020 to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-';
--7.376% junior subordinated notes due 2067 to 'BBB-' from 'BB'.
Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co.
First Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co.
Safety National Casualty Corp.
--IFS to 'A+' from 'A-'.
The Rating Watch Positive has been removed and a Stable Outlook assigned.