TEXT-S&P: Gulfport Energy rated 'B-', proposed notes rated 'CCC+'

Overview
     -- U.S. oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company Gulfport 
Energy Corp. plans to issue $250 million of senior unsecured notes.
     -- We are assigning our 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company. We 
are assigning a 'CCC+' issue level rating and '5' recovery rating to 
Gulfport's proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020.
     -- The outlook is negative, which reflects the high risk that the company 
will be unable to meet its aggressive production forecasts, given both 
Gulfport's and the industry's relatively little production history in the 
Utica shale.

Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' 
corporate credit rating to Oklahoma City -based Gulfport Energy Corp. 
(Gulfport). The outlook is negative. 

At the same time, we assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating to Gulfport's proposed 
$250 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. We assigned a '5' recovery 
rating to the notes, indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default. 

Rationale
The ratings on Gulfport reflect the company's very small reserve and 
production base; limited reserve and production diversification; aggressive 
capital spending plans; very short reserve life; and the volatility and 
capital intensive nature of the oil and gas industry. Our ratings also reflect 
Gulfport's liquids-rich production base and relatively low leverage.

The company's "vulnerable" business risk profile reflects Gulfport's very 
small reserve base of 6.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) (pro forma 
for the company's contribution of its Permian assets to Diamondback Energy 
Corp.), which positions it as one of the smallest E&P companies in its rating 
category. However, 80% of this reserve base is proved developed and 91% is 
liquids, which are currently yielding higher price realizations than natural 
gas. 

While the vast majority of the company's reserves are located in the Gulf 
Coast, Gulfport's growth and future prospects rest with its meaningful acreage 
position in the still largely untested Utica Shale. In general, given the 
infancy of the Utica's development, the industry as a whole does not have much 
production history in this shale. Preliminary drilling data from several wells 
the company has drilled have yielded solid results with good liquids content. 
However, these results are based on initial peak rates. Therefore, future 
production rates, estimated ultimate recoveries (EURs), decline curves and 
percentage of liquids content are still unknown. Also, we believe the company 
will have to spend approximately $1.6 billion over the next four years to hold 
its acreage position in the Utica, which will require significant capital 
spending. Moreover, if Gulfport's Utica shale strategy proves unsuccessful, 
the company has a very short reserve life of approximately two years based on 
6.5 million barrels (MMBbl) of proved reserves and estimated production of 
3.1MMBoe in fiscal 2012.

The company's cost structure is relatively good compared with peers, and we 
expect production costs (lease operating expenses and general administrative 
costs) to be about $12/bbl in fiscal 2012. We expect the company's cost 
structure to improve as it ramps up production in the Utica.

Gulfport has a solid production history in the Gulf Coast and receives 
favorable Louisiana Light Sweet (LLS) pricing for its Gulf Coast production. 
Besides the company's proved reserves in the Gulf Coast and large acreage 
position in the Utica, the company also has equity interests in the Canadian 
Oil Sands and the Permian Basin (after the Diamondback Energy Inc. IPO 
closes). Gulfport has assets (although not part of the company's proved 
reserves) in the Canadian oil sands through its 24.9% interest in Grizzly Oil 
Sands ULC (Grizzly). In addition, the company will have an equity interest in 
Diamondback Energy, after Gulfport completes its contribution of its Permian 
assets to Diamondback Energy Inc. 

We view Gulfport's financial risk as highly levered. At the end of fiscal 
2012, Gulfport will have approximately $260 million of total debt (including 
adjustments for asset retirement obligations obligations). While the company's 
leverage credit metrics (we expect total debt to last-12-month EBITDA to 
average 1.3x for fiscal 2012) are relatively healthy, its EBITDA generation is 
currently very small, and the company will have significant free cash flow 
deficits.

Standard & Poor's uses a price assumption for Brent oil (Brent) of $100 per 
barrel (bbl) in 2012, $90/bbl in 2013, and $80/bbl thereafter. Gulfport 
receives LLS pricing for its Gulf Coast production, which trades closely to 
Brent. Our assumption for Henry Hub natural gas is $2.50 per thousand cubic 
feet (Mcf) for the rest of 2012, $3.00/Mcf in 2013, and $3.50/Mcf thereafter. 
We also assume that the company will receive approximately a 30% premium on 
its gas due to the liquids rich nature of its Utica assets. We assume that 
Utica well development will be largely successful and expect full-year 2013 
production to average approximately 21K boepd, 63% of which will be natural 
gas. Incorporating Gulfport's current hedges, we forecast 2013 EBITDA of 
approximately $285 million. We expect capital spending of approximately $375 
million in fiscal 2013, which will outstrip cash flow generation by 
approximately $90 million and result in a healthy total debt-to-EBITDA of 1x.

Liquidity
We characterize Gulfport's liquidity as adequate. Our assessment incorporates 
the following expectations and assumptions:

     -- The company will have approximately $170 million of cash pro forma for 
the proposed note issuance and the contribution of its Permian assets to 
Diamondback as of June 30, 2012; 
     -- The company will have an undrawn $45 million revolving credit facility 
at close of the note issuance;
     -- We project that funds from operations (FFO) will be approximately $260 
million in fiscal 2013;
     -- We expect the company's capital spending budget will be approximately 
$375 million for fiscal 2013. Available liquidity is sufficient to cover the 
negative cash flow we expect in 2013. However, the company could spend more if 
it decides to more aggressively develop its Utica acreage;
     -- The company does not have any material debt maturities until its 
revolver matures in 2015; and
     -- The company's revolver has covenants including a debt-to-EBITDA test 
of 2.0x and an interest coverage test of 3.0x, which we expect the company to 
be in compliance with in the near term.

Recovery analysis
For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Gulfport to 
be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the future prospects for the company's Utica 
shale strategy. Both Gulfport and the industry in general have relatively 
little production history in the Utica, given the infancy of the shale's 
development. We would consider a negative rating action if the company is 
unsuccessful in its Utica shale development and is unable to book a meaningful 
level of reserves that would extend its reserve life. If it fails to do so, we 
believe the company could face liquidity as well as production sustainability 
issues, given the company's already short reserve life.

We would revise the outlook to stable if the company books a significant 
amount of reserves through successful Utica development and results in a 
meaningful reserve life extension. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, July 24, 2012 
     -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price 
Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012 
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List

New Rating; Outlook Action
Gulfport Energy Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating               B-/Negative/--     
 
New Rating

Gulfport Energy Corp.

Senior Unsecured
  US$250 mil nts due 2020              CCC+               
    Recovery Rating                    5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

