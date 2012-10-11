版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Cosan outlook to positive

Overview
     -- Brazil-based conglomerate Cosan continues to grow and diversify its 
portfolio through acquisitions. 
     -- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 
'BB' global scale ratings on Cosan. 
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we may upgrade the 
company if it's able to consolidate acquired operations, boosting cash flows 
and using excess cash to pay down debt.


Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on 
Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio and its controlling company, Cosan
Ltd. (jointly referred to as Cosan) to positive from stable. At the
same time, we affirmed our 'BB' global scale ratings on the company.
 

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the company improved its business 
risk profile after it acquired several gas and fuel distributors and increased 
its logistics operations, which, in our opinion, result in more stable sources 
of cash flows. At the same time, we believe that the acquisitions, which Cosan 
financed with long-term funding with favorable debt amortization profile, will 
result in higher cash flow generation.

We now assess the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory." We 
consolidate into the company's numbers all the entities over which it has the 
full control, access to cash position and cash flows, and decision over 
dividends. These entities are:
     -- Lubricant business, Cosan Combustiveis e Lubrificantes S.A.;
     -- Land operations business, Radar (not rated), which is expected to be 
consolidated into Cosan's figures in 2013;
     -- Logistics operations business, Rumo (not rated);
     -- Comgas (not rated), in which Cosan will hold a 60% stake. 
     -- Our pro forma figures exclude the cash flows from its sugar retail 
business, which Cosan sold to Camil Alimentos S.A. (BB-/Positive/--). The 
completion of the sale is expected during the third quarter of 2013.

We incorporate the solid business profile of Raizen (Raizen Combustiveis S.A. 
and Raizen Energia S.A.; BBB/Stable/--) in our analysis of Cosan. Half of 
Raizen's results are consolidated on Cosan's balance sheet. However, we 
analyze Raizen as a separate entity because Cosan doesn't have the full access 
to its cash position and cash flows and we expect Raizen to fund itself as an 
independent company. We view Raizen's dividend upstream, which we estimate at 
about R$400 million in 2013, as a source for Cosan's debt repayment because 
they represent a stable source of cash flow. 

We assess Cosan's financial risk profile as "significant." Excluding Raizen's 
results, Cosan's leverage ratios are high for the rating category: total 
adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 6.4x in 2013 and 5x in 2014, which includes 
the 100% debt-financed acquisition of Comgas. The consolidated figures show 
this ratio close to 4.2x in fiscal 2013 and 3.7x in fiscal 2014. If we look at 
Cosan's stand-alone figures, adding only the dividends from Raizen, leverage 
would be close to 5x in 2013 and less than 4x in 2014. We don't foresee any 
refinancing risk due to an EBITDA generation of about R$1.4 billion, bolstered 
by Raizen's cash dividends, and annual debt maturities of about R$1 billion. 
Moreover, Cosan has been able to refinance a portion of its debt maturities 
while sustaining a capital structure with a long-term profile. 

We estimate the subsidiaries' cash flows to gradually increase due to the 
ramp-up of its logistics assets and the expansion of Comgas's distribution 
network and the lubricants business's international and domestic sales. We 
adjust Cosan's debt by renegotiated taxes and leasing agreements, and adjust 
EBITDA by subtracting Raizen's crop treatment and biological assets, which 
result in considerably different ratios from those the company reports. 


Liquidity
We view Cosan's liquidity as "adequate." In our liquidity analysis, we 
incorporate the approved credit lines from Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) 
to fund Cosan's infrastructure projects, including the expansion of its 
railroad and storage capacity at Rumo and Comgas's distribution networks. We 
also assume that Cosan won't inject additional equity into its subsidiaries, 
as each one is operated and funded independently. 

Sources of cash includes a cash position of about R$1 billion (excluding the 
50% stake in Raizen), annual funds from operations (FFO) of more than R$800 
million, annual dividends of about R$400 million from Raizen, and BNDES loans 
of about R$600 to R$700 million, which account for about 60% of the new 
projects' funding. We believe that the expansion capex is discretionary and 
would only be accomplished with access to adequate long-term funding. Uses of 
cash include annual capital expenditures of about R$1 billion, short-term debt 
maturities of around R$1 billion, and dividends distribution of R$200 million 
- R$250 million. We also assume that Cosan will finance the Comgas's 
acquisition with long-term funding. We expect sources of cash to exceed uses 
by more than 1.2x in the next 12-18 months. We also expect sources to continue 
exceeding uses even if EBITDA declines by 20%. 

The company has comfortable headroom under its covenant triggers, due to the 
dividend upstream from Raizen, which will receive a capital infusion of $540 
million from one of its main shareholders, Royal Dutch Shell, by the end of 
fiscal 2013 (ending March 2013).
 

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that we could upgrade Cosan if 
it maintains pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 3.5x and adequate 
liquidity amid its expansion. The smooth debt amortization profile and 
expected higher cash flows should contribute to stronger leverage metrics 
following the Comgas acquisition. We could take a negative rating action or 
revise outlook to stable if an acquisition depletes liquidity and increases 
leverage, pressuring cash flows and increasing refinancing risk. We could also 
revise the outlook back to stable if the company doesn't deleverage as we 
expect in the next 12 to 18 months. This could happen if it fails to increase 
cash flows or use excess cash to increase dividend payments or for additional 
acquisitions, instead of paying down debt.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
Sept. 18, 2012 
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008



Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Cosan Overseas Limited
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 

Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Cosan Combustiveis e Lubrificantes S.A.
Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio
Cosan Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Positive/--     BB/Stable/--

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

