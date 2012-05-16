TEXT-S&P rates Cardinal Health proposed notes 'A-'

May 16 - -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' issue-level rating to Dublin, Ohio-based distributor Cardinal Health Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued in two tranches of $250 million each, maturing in 2017 and 2022. The notes will rank equally with the company's existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness. We expect the company to use the proceeds from the notes offering to repay its $206 million of 5.65% notes due June 15, 2012 and repay a portion of its $302 million of 5.5% notes due 2013, and for general corporate purposes. We expect the offering will not meaningfully alter Cardinal Health's credit metrics, which include total adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.3x as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect debt leverage to remain fairly consistent with the company's 'modest' financial risk profile (partially defined as adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.5x-2x). The ratings on Cardinal Health Inc. reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our expectations for low-single-digit organic revenue growth, stable to improving margins, and substantial cash flow. Our revenue growth assumptions are largely in line with our expectations for the industry, as the transition from branded to generic drugs will pressure revenues. However, Cardinal Health's acquisitions should supplement organic revenue growth. We have projected a 10-basis-point improvement in EBITDA margin over the next two years, largely because of the conversion to more profitable generic drugs. Our base case expectations incorporate Cardinal Health's settlement with the Drug Enforcement Agency regarding its Lakeland distribution center, which was announced on May 15, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Cardinal Health Inc. Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/A-2 Rating Assigned Cardinal Health Inc. Senior unsecured notes A-