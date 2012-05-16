TEXT-S&P says Assured Guaranty Ltd units rtgs unaffected by settlement

May 16 - --Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Assured Guaranty Ltd.'s operating companies--Assured Guaranty Municipal
Corp., Assured Guaranty Corp., and Assured Guaranty Re Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--;
collective Assured)--are unaffected by the company's settlement with Deutsche
Bank AG and certain of its affiliates (collectively Deutsche Bank) relating to
certain residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and RMBS exposures in
re-securitization transactions (re-REMICs). The settlement includes cash paid at
closing and loss sharing for future claims. The loss-sharing agreement will
require Deutsch Bank to pay 80% of the first $319 million of future losses on
eight RMBS transactions. In addition, Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay 60% of the
first $141 million of losses from certain tranches in six re-REMIC transactions.
Losses in excess of these amounts are also shared by Deutsche Bank up to certain
caps. Although the settlement has improved Assured's capital adequacy and the
quality of capital, the ratings are unchanged because the capital adequacy ratio
remains in the 0.80x-1.00x range. The cash payment relating to this settlement
likely will boost statutory capital. However, because Assured retains a portion
of the risk of the insured RMBS exposure and Deutsche Bank's reimbursement is
capped, the companies are subject to further adverse loss development. We
continue to evaluate possible adverse conditions in the housing market and the
impact on Assured's financial position, but do not expect it to be significant
enough to diminish its strong capital position.