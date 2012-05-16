版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 16日 星期三

TEXT-Fitch rates Kronos Worldwide

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB'
to Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) and rates the prospective $600
million term loan B at 'BB' and the prospective $125 million asset-based 	
lending (ABL) revolving credit at 'BB+'.  A complete list of rating actions is 	
provided at the end of this release. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. 	
	
Proceeds of the term loan B are to be used to repay the notes at its wholly 	
owned subsidiary, Kronos International, Inc.(KII) due 2013 ($371 million at 	
March 31, 2012), seasonal revolver borrowings at KII ($106 million at March 31, 	
2012) and general corporate purposes including to pay a dividend.	
	
Fitch's ratings reflect the company's solid market position in the titanium 	
dioxide (TiO2) industry, strong liquidity and modest financial leverage. 	
	
Worldwide TiO2 capacity declined by about 6.5% as a result of the global 	
financial crisis. The industry is fairly concentrated with roughly 60% of the 	
global market accounted for by the top five manufacturers. This has allowed 	
considerable price increases by suppliers and high operating rates. The titanium	
feedstock industry is also highly concentrated with the top three producers 	
accounting for about 63% of supply. As feedstock contracts have come up for 	
re-pricing, costs have accelerated more than TiO2 prices which has reduce 	
margins from record levels in 2011.	
	
Fitch expects operating EBITDA to be at least $500 million in 2012 and free cash	
flow (FCF) generation before any special dividends to run about $100 million per	
year on average as working capital, capital expenditures and dividends are 	
managed to earnings.  Pro forma scheduled debt maturities over the next five 	
years are estimated to be $3 million in 2012, $6 million in each of 2013 through	
2016. 	
	
KII's EUR80 million revolver, expiring October 2013, the proposed $125 million 	
ABL revolver and cash balances are expected to be sufficient to support seasonal	
needs. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, cash on hand would be $39 million	
and the revolvers would be fully available as of March 31, 2012. Pro forma total	
debt/operating EBITDA would be 0.85 times (x). 	
	
KII's EUR80 million revolver covenants are calculated at the operating 	
subsidiary level.  Fitch expects the company to be well within the net secured 	
debt to EBITDA maximum of 0.7x and the net debt to equity maximum of 0.50x to 	
1.00x. The $125 million ABL revolver is expected to have a minimum 1:1x fixed 	
charges covenant at such times that the facility has less than 10% available. 	
The term loan B is expected to have no maintenance financial covenants.	
	
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that leverage should remain below 2x. 	
	
An unexpected cash burn or leverage greater than 2.5x for more than 12 months 	
would result in a review of the ratings for a possible downgrade. Should debt be	
repaid to a greater degree than Fitch's expectations, Fitch would review the 	
ratings for a possible upgrade.	
	
Fitch rates Kronos Worldwide, Inc. as follows:	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB';	
--ABL revolver at 'BB+';	
--Term loan B at 'BB'.	
	
Fitch has taken the following rating actions at Kronos International, Inc.:	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+';	
--Senior secured revolving credit facility affirmed at 'BB+' and recovery rating	
has been withdrawn;	
--Senior secured notes affirmed at 'BB-' and recovery rating has been withdrawn.

