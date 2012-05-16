TEXT-Fitch may cut Loyal American Life Insurance Co rating

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings of Loyal American Life Insurance Company and Central Reserve Life
Insurance Company on Rating Watch Negative.
The action follows American Financial Group's (AFG) announcement that it
has reached a definitive agreement to sell its medical supplement and critical
illness businesses to CIGNA Corporation, whose principal operating subsidiaries
carry 'A' IFS ratings.
Five legal entities doing business as Great American Supplemental Benefits
Group, including the two above rated entities, will be sold in a transaction
expected to close in the later-half of 2012. Fitch expects to resolve the Watch
at the close of the transaction at which time the ratings will be downgraded to
be commensurate with CIGNA's ratings.
Fitch has also downgraded the two remaining Texas-based life insurance
subsidiaries, United Teacher Associates Insurance Company and Continental
General Insurance Company, to 'BBB' from 'A+'. The companies discontinued sales
of new individual life insurance, annuities and long-term care in 2009 to
concentrate on medical supplement and critical illness, and are now in run-off.
The strategic category for the two downgraded companies has been changed to
Limited Importance from Very Important, reflecting AFG's unsuccessful efforts to
sell the long-term care business as well as announced plans to have an external
actuarial study performed on long-term care reserves. The rating could be
downgraded further pending the results of the study, or deterioration in RBC to
materially below 200% without commensurate capital support from AFG.
Fitch has placed the following 'A+' IFS ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
--Central Reserve Life Insurance Company
--Loyal American Life Insurance Company
Fitch has downgraded the following IFS ratings and placed them on Rating Watch
Negative:
--United Teacher Associates Insurance Company to 'BBB' from 'A+';
--Continental General Insurance Company to 'BBB' from 'A+'.
The ratings of American Financial Group, Inc., its property casualty operations,
and its two remaining Ohio-based annuity operations are unaffected.