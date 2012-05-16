TEXT-Fitch assigns 'BBB+' rating to Kellogg Canada

May 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Kellogg Canada Inc. (Kellogg
Canada) and a 'BBB+' senior unsecured notes rating to Kellogg
Canada's proposed Cdn$300 million senior unsecured notes due
2014. Kellogg Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kellogg
Company (Kellogg) that produces and markets Kellogg products in
Canada. Kellogg Canada intends to use the net proceeds from this
debt issuance for general corporate purposes which may include
the repayment of intercompany debt. The privately placed notes
will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Kellogg, and
will rank on parity with Kellogg's other unsecured and
unsubordinated debt. The Rating Outlook is Negative.
The proposed notes contain a Change of Control Repurchase
Event provision. Upon the occurrence of both a Change of Control
and rating downgrades below investment grade, unless Kellogg
exercises its right to redeem the notes, the company will be
required to make an offer to purchase the notes at a price equal
to 101% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and
unpaid interest. The notes will be issued under a new indenture,
which contains limitations on liens and sale-leasebacks but does
not contain financial covenants.
Kellogg's ratings incorporate its #1 and #2 market share
positions, strong brand equities, and ample liquidity. The
company is diversified geographically, with nearly 40% of 2011
sales generated outside of the United States. However, Kellogg
has significant exposure to slow-growing, mature markets and
modest exposure to faster growing emerging markets.
The ratings also reflect Fitch's view that operating
earnings growth beyond 2012, combined with significant debt
reduction from free cash flow, could restore leverage near the
level prior to Kellogg's approximately $2.7 billion acquisition
of the Pringles business from Procter & Gamble within two years
of the acquisition's mid-2012 closing. Kellogg has committed to
reduce debt by refraining from share repurchases beyond
offsetting the dilution from stock option exercise, in order to
focus on debt reduction.
The Negative Outlook for Kellogg and its subsidiaries
reflects that near-term consolidated leverage (total debt to
operating EBITDA) of slightly more than 3.0 times (x) will be
high for the rating level and a significant increase from 2.5x
for the latest 12 months ended March 31, 2012. Leverage will
increase due to the acquisition. Pringles will add about six
months of sales to Kellogg but little if any operating earnings
in 2012 due to one-time costs to achieve synergies and Kellogg's
planned investment in this business for future growth. The
Outlook also considers that Kellogg's debt reduction plans may
be impeded by current operational challenges, significant
reinvestment in its supply chain and the Pringles integration.
These factors are compounded by persistently high commodity
inflation, with 7% inflation anticipated in 2012, macroeconomic
uncertainty, and some consumer resistance to recent food price
increases.
A one notch downgrade could occur if Kellogg's operating
performance, which factors in the company's recently lowered
guidance, substantially deteriorates from current expectations,
or if debt reduction is slower than anticipated, resulting in
leverage that is likely to be at or near 3.0x in mid-2014. A
downgrade could also occur if Kellogg becomes more aggressive
with share repurchases or acquisitions. Conversely, Fitch could
revise the Outlook to Stable if Kellogg's operating earnings
trends show sustainable improvement, or if debt reduction occurs
at a faster rate than anticipated so that leverage appears
likely to be sustainable in the mid-2x range by mid-2014.
Kellogg recently revised its top line and earnings
expectations downward for 2012, reflecting weakness in its core
ready-to-eat cereal business in Europe and the U.S., primarily
due to recently implemented price increases that are receiving a
tepid response from consumers. Kellogg currently anticipates
internal operating earnings (excluding currency and
acquisitions/divestitures) to fall 2% to 4% in 2012, after a 3%
decline in 2011 and flat results in 2010. Kellogg's guidance
also incorporates approximately $100 million permanently higher
level of investment in its supply chain after it had cut back
too far in previous years.
The company's ample free cash flow (FCF; cash flow from
operations less capital expenditures and dividends) has averaged
almost $400 million annually during the past five years.
Excluding pension and postretirement contributions, which have
been substantial, FCF has averaged almost $700 million annually
for the same period. Fitch anticipates that Kellogg can return
to this level of FCF in 2014 or 2015, but in the near-to
intermediate term heightened capital expenditures, earnings
pressure, reinvestment in Pringles and cash costs to achieve
synergies will reduce cash flow significantly.
Kellogg's sizeable liquidity includes $2 billion available
on its unutilized revolving bank facility expiring in March 2015
and $404 million of cash and cash equivalents. Kellogg plans to
utilize a substantial amount of its cash for the Pringles
acquisition. On March 16, 2012, Kellogg also entered into an
unsecured 364-day term loan agreement which will allow the
company to borrow up to $1 billion to partially fund the
acquisition and to pay related fees and expenses. Kellogg's
total debt at March 31, 2012 was $5.8 billion. Pro forma for the
transaction Kellogg's debt will be approximately $8 billion.
Kellogg's upcoming debt maturities include $750 million
5.125% notes due Dec. 3, 2012 and $750 million 4.25% notes due
March 6, 2013. Debt reduction over the next two years could
include a portion of these maturities and debt that will be
issued for the Pringles deal.
Fitch rates Kellogg and its subsidiaries' as follows:
Kellogg
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'.
Kellogg Europe Company Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'.
Kellogg Holding Company Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.