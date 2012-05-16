TEXT-S&P rates Rowan Cos sr unsecured notes 'BBB-'

May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a
'BBB-' rating to Rowan Cos. Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured
notes due 2022. The notes will be fully guaranteed by its parent
company Rowan Cos. PLC (unrated). Rowan will use the proceeds
from the offering to rebuild cash balances used to redeem
secured debt and for future capital spending.
The rating on Houston-based Rowan Cos. Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--)
reflect our assessment of the company's "satisfactory" business
risk and "intermediate" financial risk. The ratings incorporate
the company's high-quality jack-up rig fleet, strong contractual
backlog, good geographic diversification, and moderate debt
leverage. Partly tempering these credit strengths are the
company's high capital spending commitments for the next several
years and its participation in the highly cyclical and
competitive offshore drilling industry. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, see the research report on
Rowan Cos. Inc. published on Apr. 26, 2012).
RATINGS LIST
Rowan Cos. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
New Rating
Rowan Cos. Inc.
Senior unsecured notes due 2022 BBB-