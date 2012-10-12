版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Marsh & McLennan Cos rating to 'BBB'

Overview
     -- New York-based Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) has reported material
improvement in both its business and financial profiles in recent years.
     -- As a result of these improvements, we are raising our counterparty 
credit rating on MMC by one notch to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that MMC will be able to sustain 
the improvements in operating results in the coming years.

Rating Action
On Oct. 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its counterparty 
credit rating on Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. At the same 
time, we raised the company's short-term rating by one notch to 'A-2' and its 
senior unsecured debt rating by one notch to 'BBB'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating upgrade reflects our improved view of MMC's business and financial 
profile. In recent years, MMC has made substantial efforts in refining the 
group's strategy and lowering its operational and financial risks. Among these 
efforts were the material reduction in debt at the organization, streamlining 
operations, the divestiture of the underperforming Kroll unit, and an improved 
operating strategy at Marsh. We believe management's operational and strategic 
changes have been positive for the organization and are now translating into 
greater competitive sustainability and tangible performance improvements.

MMC reported robust consolidated organic revenue growth of 6% through the 
first six months of 2012 and 5% for full-year 2011, supported by favorable new 
business and retention trends in addition to overall insurance rate 
stabilization. Although economic weakness has persisted in some of MMC's 
markets--particularly Europe, the company has notably reported positive 
organic growth at each of its operating divisions for the past eight 
consecutive quarters. We believe this achievement speaks to the strength and 
sustainability of MMC's competitive position and the global diversification 
present in its respective market segments.

MMC's bottom-line operating results have also displayed material improvement 
in recent years, fostered by a lack of material charges since the Alaska 
litigation settlement in second-quarter 2010 and improved operational 
efficiencies in addition to its favorable revenue growth. Reported pretax 
operating income showed a significant positive trend at $1 billion for the six 
months ended June 30, 2012 (a 12% growth rate from the same prior year 
period), $1.6 billion in 2011, and $939 million in 2010. Its adjusted EBITDA 
margin has been improved steadily each year, reaching 22% for the first half 
of 2012. Credit protection measures have similarly strengthened, reflecting a 
combination of the earnings growth and reduced debt levels. Specifically, 
Standard & Poor's adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA improved to 
2.5x as of June 30, 2012 from 3.4x in 2010 and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage 
increased to 7.7x for the first six months of 2012 from 4.2x in 2010.

MMC's reputation and earnings were pressured in the past decade following a 
number of legal and regulatory settlements and various restructuring 
initiatives to streamline operations; and MMC's legacy issues took longer than 
we had expected to resolve. But we believe the company has successfully 
retooled its business model and these competitive threats are largely behind 
the firm. MMC's favorable recent top- and bottom-line results support this 
view. We also believe the more-conservative operating and financial strategy 
that MMC has put in place should help it sustain the improvements in operating 
results.

The counterparty credit rating on MMC reflects its strong competitive position 
in its risk and insurance services and consulting segments. MMC's competitive 
strengths are supported by its dominant position as the world's largest 
insurance broker (according to Business Insurance magazine, based on 2011 
brokerage revenues), a well-established and diversified global platform, and 
extensive and sophisticated product and servicing capabilities. Also 
supporting the rating, MMC has demonstrated significant improvements in 
operating performance, with robust growth in revenues, earnings, and margins 
over the past three years. The company also benefits from good liquidity 
supported by healthy cash flow generation, a strong cash balance, significant 
untapped revolver availability, and a favorable maturity schedule.

MMC's rating strengths are offset by its moderately leveraged financial 
profile. While credit protection measures have been improving in recent 
periods, its overall capital structure remains a rating weakness. MMC is also 
susceptible to operating performance volatility, stemming from exposure to 
global macroeconomic conditions and cyclical insurance pricing. MMC's history 
of poor results--including significant restructuring, goodwill, and 
legal/regulatory settlement charges--remains a rating weakness.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of MMC's ability to maintain its strong 
competitive positioning and favorable operating trends in both its brokerage 
and consulting markets. We expect low- to mid-single digit organic growth for 
full-year 2012 and 2013 on a continuation of favorable new business and 
retention trends, helped by rate improvement in certain segments. We also 
expect the company to maintain EBITDA margins above 20%, bolstered by our 
belief that MMC will no longer report any further material restructuring or 
legal settlement charges over the next couple of years. We expect adjusted 
total obligations to adjusted EBITDA will remain below 3x and EBITDA 
fixed-charge coverage above 5x.

We would consider lowering the rating over the next 12-24 months if MMC does 
not meet our performance expectations--particularly if leverage rises above 3x 
or coverage falls below 5x. Any rising legal or regulatory risk, unsuccessful 
execution of strategic initiatives, or liquidity erosion would also likely 
result in a rating downgrade. While another rating upgrade is unlikely in the 
next 12-24 months, our view could be positively influenced by consistent 
improvement in MMC's operating and financial profile, favorable organic growth 
and margins relative to peers and the market cycle, and stability of strategy 
and staff.

Related Criteria And Research
U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008

Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Marsh & McLennan Cos.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB/Stable/A-2     BBB-/Stable/A-3

Marsh & McLennan Cos.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

