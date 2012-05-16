TEXT-S&P affirms Global Brass & Copper ratings

Overview -- We expect U.S.-based Global Brass and Copper Inc.'s operating results to strengthen as a result of improving end-market demand leading to increased volumes and pricing. -- We are assigning our 'B' issue-level rating on Global Brass and Copper Inc.'s proposed $375 million senior secured notes due May 2019. The recovery rating is '5'. -- At the same time we are affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Global Brass will maintain leverage credit measures at a level appropriate for a 'B+' rating and will have "adequate" liquidity to fund its near-term financial obligations. Rating Action On May 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit ratings on Schaumburg, Ill.-based Global Brass and Copper Inc. The rating outlook is stable. We assigned our 'B' (one notch below the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to Global Brass' proposed $375 million senior secured notes due 2019. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The company expects to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to refinance the existing term loan and fund a distribution to shareholders. Rationale The rating affirmation and stable rating outlook reflect our view that the company's operating performance should be strong enough to maintain credit metrics within our expectations for the 'B+' rating with adequate liquidity to pay any near-term financial obligations. Our rating incorporates our expectation that debt to EBITDA will remain below 5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt between 15% and 20% during the next year or so. The corporate credit rating on Global Brass reflects the combination of what we consider to be the company's "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The company is exposed to cyclical end markets (including construction, defense, electrical and electronics, and industrial machinery and equipment) that can result in wide variations in operating performance throughout a business cycle. In addition, our view of the company's business risk reflects its relative small scale and scope compared with other metals producers and distributors. The rating also takes into consideration our view that the company will have adequate liquidity to meet its near-term obligations, that it has long-standing customer relationships, and has improved its profitability by lowering its operating costs and enhancing its operational flexibility. Our base-case scenario incorporates our expectation that Global Brass generates about $120 million of EBITDA during 2012. We expect EBITDA to increase to about $130 million in 2013, owing mainly to higher volumes across all three of its business segments amid a gradual recovery in its end markets. Given our assumptions, we expect 2012 debt to EBITDA to be about 3.3x, EBITDA coverage of interest expense below 4x, and FFO to total debt of about 15%. In 2013, we expect similar metrics with debt to EBITDA about 3x, EBITDA coverage of interest expense of about 4x, and FFO to total debt of about 17%, levels we would consider commensurate with our view of its "aggressive" financial risk. Global Brass manufactures brass and copper products that are used in a variety of end markets. About 75% of costs are variable metal costs, exposing the company to volatile metal prices, particularly copper. However, metal costs have historically been passed through to the customer, which, in our view, should limit the impact to profitability under normal market conditions, aside from the cost of carrying metal inventory and the negative effect of volume declines. Increasing capital expenditures contributes to our view of Global Brass' financial profile as "aggressive." We estimate that free operating cash flow is likely to be about $45 million in 2012 and decrease to about $30 million in 2013 because of higher capital expenditures. The company is increasing its capital expenditures to create incremental capacity and invest in infrastructure. Although the company could conserve cash by slowing or postponing capital plans in response to market conditions, this would likely hurt the company's business position over the longer term. Liquidity We view Global Brass' liquidity position as adequate. On March 31, 2012, pro forma for the transaction, total liquidity was about $157 million consisting of cash balances of $10 million and availability under the company's proposed $200 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) due 2017 of about $147 million. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. -- We expect sources of cash would continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% to 20%. -- We expect compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures. For the year ended 2011, the company generated about $65 million in cash flow from operations (CFO), primarily as a result of improved operating performance as end markets improved due to the economic recovery. Based on current assumptions, we expect CFO of about $70 million in 2012 due to improved performance based on our expectations for a gradual recovery in end-market demand. Consequently, we expect pricing and volumes to increase across all three of GBC's segments. In 2013, we expect CFO to decline to about $60 million due to working capital use of about $10 million as we expect operational performance to continue to improve. We expect GBC to generate free cash flow in the near term, despite our assumption for increased capital spending for capacity expansion, of about $45 million in 2012, from about $40 million in 2011. As a result of the higher capital spending and our expectations for better operating performance, we assume the company could generate free operating cash flow of about $30 million in 2013. The ABL is subject to a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1.1x at any time that excess availability is less than 12.5% of the commitment amount. Global Brass is compliant with its covenant as of March 31, 2012, and we expect it to remain compliant in the near term. However, the credit agreement contemplates that the company will have the right to cure financial covenant violations through an equity contribution. GBC's debt maturities over the next several years are manageable, as the ABL is due in 2017 and the notes are due in 2019. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Global Brass and Copper, which will be published on RatingsDirect after this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that GBC will maintain credit measures at a level appropriate for a 'B+' rating. We expect debt to EBITDA of about 3x at the end of 2012 and 2013 as we have begun to see a gradual recovery in demand in GBC's end markets, resulting in both improved pricing and volumes. We would consider a negative rating action if, as a result of deterioration in operating performance during the next several quarters, the company's credit measures weakened to a level that we would consider inconsistent with the current rating; specifically, if debt to EBITDA were to exceed and remain at more than 5x. This could occur if new housing starts and automobile sales reverse current trends and decline or if they increase at a slower pace than expected. We would also lower our rating if we no longer viewed the company's liquidity to be adequate. A positive rating action seems less likely in the near term, given the less transparent operating strategy and financial policy inherent with private equity-owned firms. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Global Brass and Copper Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 4 New Rating Global Brass and Copper Inc. $375 mil. 8.5% sr secd nts due 2019 B Recovery Rating 5