TEXT-S&P rates Kellogg Canada notes

May 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Kellogg Canada Inc.'s proposed C$300
million senior notes due 2014. We understand that the notes will be fully and
unconditionally guaranteed by Kellogg Co. (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Kellogg intends
to use net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including
the repayment of intercompany debt. We estimate that the Battle Creek, Mich.
-based company will have roughly $9.3 billion in adjusted debt outstanding after
the transaction (including our adjustments for operating leases and pension 	
obligations). 	
	
Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating reflects Kellogg's "strong" business risk 	
profile. Key credit factors considered in assessing Kellogg's business risk 	
profile include its well-recognized brands, leading market positions in the 	
ready-to-eat cereal and snack food industries, and product and geographic 	
diversity. These factors are partially offset by the company's exposure to 	
volatile commodity costs and participation in the highly competitive cereal 	
market, which has experienced slower growth in the U.S. Standard & Poor's 	
believes Kellogg has a "significant" financial risk profile, marked by the 	
company's expected increased debt levels following the acquisition of Pringles 	
from Procter & Gamble Co. for about $2.7 billion. We estimate this will result 	
in credit measures weakening to those more in line with indicative ratios for 	
a significant financial risk profile, including leverage between 3x and 4x and 	
funds from operations to total debt between 20% and 30%. 	
	
For the full corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research 	
report on Kellogg Co., published on April 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the 	
Global Credit Portal.	
	
