TEXT-S&P credit FAQ: Newell Rubbermaid

May 16 - Atlanta-based Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (BBB-/Stable/A-3) is deploying a restructuring program, "Project Renewal," intended to simplify the organizational structure and increase investment in brand-building and product innovation efforts, especially in emerging markets. The consumer and commercial products manufacturer faces a retailer base with growing bargaining power, weak consumer spending, and rising raw material costs, among other challenges.

Since Project Renewal's announcement in late 2011, investors have asked Standard & Poor's Ratings Services about our expectations for Newell Rubbermaid. We answered some of the most frequently asked questions in a report published today, titled "What's Behind Our Ratings On Newell Rubbermaid?"